ECHL Transactions - October 8

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday October 8, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Dawson McKinney, F

Reid Cooper, G

Mackenze Stewart, D/F

Atlanta:

Colby Muise, G

Fort Wayne:

Alex Zion, G

Greenville:

Justin Robbins, G

Tahoe:

Blake Weyrick, G

Tulsa:

Adam Schuh, G

Worcester:

Tommy Munichiello, F

Mike Wilson, F

Brendan Ronan, F

Mike Egan, F

Billy Roche, D

Kevin Resop, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Trois-Rivières:

Wyatt McLeod, D (from Bloomington)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to training camp roster 10/8

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica 10/8

Allen:

Add Cole Ceci, G added to training camp roster 10/8

Atlanta:

Add Blake Murray, F added to training camp roster 10/8

Add Brenden Datema, D added to training camp roster 10/8

Cincinnati

Add Ryan McCleary, D assigned by Toronto Marlies 10/8

Add Rhett Parsons, D assigned by Toronto Marlies 10/8

Add Chas Sharpe, D assigned by Toronto Marlies 10/8

Add Marko Sikic, F assigned by Toronto Marlies 10/8

Add Mathieu Gosselin, F assigned by Toronto Marlies 10/8

Add Ty Voit, F assigned by Toronto Marlies 10/8

Add Jacob Frasca, F assigned by Toronto Marlies 10/8

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Mayhew, D added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Cameron Supryka, D added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Ethan Ritchie, D added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Yannick Turcotte, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Odeen Tufto, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Brett Brochu, G assigned by Bakersfield 10/8

Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Bakersfield 10/7

Florida:

Add Sean Allen, D added to training camp roster 10/8

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Ontario 10/8

Idaho:

Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas 10/8

Indy:

Add Alex Wideman, F signed contract 10/7

Kalamazoo:

Add Davis Codd, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Mark Cheremeta, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Maine:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Providence 10/8

Add Owen Pederson, F assigned by Providence 10/8

Add Evan Vierling, F assigned by Providence 10/8

Norfolk:

Add Andrew McLean, D added to training camp roster 10/8

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D assigned by Manitoba 10/8

Orlando:

Add Robbie Stucker, D added to training camp roster 10/8

Add Djibril Touré, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa 10/8

Rapid City:

Add Charles Martin, D assigned from Calgary 10/8

Add Matt Radomsky, G assigned from Calgary 10/8

Savannah:

Delete Roman Ahcan, F recalled by Charlotte 10/8

Tahoe:

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson 10/8

Add Bear Hughes, F assigned by Henderson 10/8

Trois-Rivières:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned by Laval 10/08

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Laval 10/08

Add Israel Mianscum, F assigned by Laval 10/08

Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval 10/08

Add Wyatt McLeod, D claimed off waivers from Bloomington 10/8

Add Jacob Renaud-Viau, D signed tryout agreement 10/8

Tulsa:

Add Troy Kobryn, G added to training camp roster 10/8

Add Alec Butcher, F added to training camp roster 10/8

Add Luke Lush, G added to training camp roster 10/8

Add Andrew Lucas, D assigned by San Diego 10/8

Wheeling:

Add Mats Lindgren, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/8

Add Philip Waugh, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/8

Add Atley Calvert, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/8

Add Gabe Klassen, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/8

Add Kyle Jackson, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/8

Add Jack Beck, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/8

Add Mathieu De St. Phalle, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/8

Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh 10/8

Wichita:

Add Ky Nixon, G signed tryout agreement 10/8

