Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to South Carolina

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Bjorklund, 22, is entering his third season of professional hockey. He went 14-11-1 last season with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. The 6-2 174-pound netminder is on an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Before turning pro, Bjorklund skated with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, playing 96 career games. He had a 40-48-4 record, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage.

The Stingrays will play a preseason game tomorrow night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

The Stingrays will open the 2024-25 season on October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

