Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to South Carolina
October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.
Bjorklund, 22, is entering his third season of professional hockey. He went 14-11-1 last season with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. The 6-2 174-pound netminder is on an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Before turning pro, Bjorklund skated with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, playing 96 career games. He had a 40-48-4 record, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage.
The Stingrays will play a preseason game tomorrow night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.
The Stingrays will open the 2024-25 season on October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 8, 2024
- Swamp Rabbits Adjust Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Announce Roster and Practice Schedule for Opening of 2024 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Receive Two More Players from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Roster Set for 2024-25 Training Camp - Atlanta Gladiators
- Maine Mariners Add Three from Providence - Maine Mariners
- 28 Players Invited to Attend Lions de Trois-Rivières' Training Camp - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- SponsorCX Continues as "Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Michael Bullion Joins Worcester Railers Training Camp - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to South Carolina
- Stingrays Announce Initial Roster for 2024 Training Camp
- Stingrays to Hold Drive for Those Affected by Hurricane Helene
- Five Players Under Contract with Stingrays Skating at Hershey Bears 24-25 Training Camp
- Ryan Warsofsky Gearing up for his First Season as an NHL Head Coach