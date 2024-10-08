Nailers Receive Two More Players from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have received two more players from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Wheeling has received forward Logan Pietila and defenseman Phip Waugh. Additionally, the Hartford Wolf Pack have returned forward Peter Laviolette III to the Nailers.

Pietila made his professional debut in the spring, as he appeared in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, after completing his collegiate career. Logan attended Michigan Tech University for five seasons, where he registered 45 goals, 53 assists, and 98 points in 180 games. The forward served as the team's captain last season, as the Huskies won the CCHA Championship and advanced to the NCAA National Tournament.

Waugh also turned pro in the spring, as he completed his collegiate career, then appeared in 12 regular season games and four playoff contests with the Nailers. Phip notched his first career point in a key 3-1 win over the Fort Wayne Komets on March 23rd. The blueliner attended Mercyhurst University for three seasons, and compiled 11 goals, eight assists, and 19 points in 76 games.

These additions bring the Nailers current roster to 29 players - 18 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

The Nailers will play one preseason game on Saturday, October 12th at 6:10 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. That game is free to attend with open seating. Wheeling will then open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Updated 2024 Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Roster

#5 D David Drake

#7 D Owen Norton

#10 F Dustin Manz

#11 F Peter Laviolette III

#12 F Nick Hutchison

#14 F David Jankowski

#15 F Jared Westcott

#16 F Alex LaPlante

#17 F Jianing "Rex" Guo

#18 D Chris Ortiz

#22 F Matthew Quercia

#24 D Jamie Dorsey

#27 F Filip Forsmark

#28 D Louie Roehl

#29 D Zachary Massicotte

#30 G Jake Zab

#31 G Kristian Hufsky

#36 F Bennett MacArthur

#37 F Kyle Jackson

#39 F Matt Koopman

#40 G Jaxon Castor

#43 F Jack Beck

#49 F Logan Pietila

#51 F Jordan Martel

#54 F Mathieu De St. Phalle

#57 D Phip Waugh

#64 F Gabe Klassen

#73 D Mats Lindgren

#84 F Atley Calvert

