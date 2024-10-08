28 Players Invited to Attend Lions de Trois-Rivières' Training Camp
October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières begin their training camp today at Colisée Vidéotron. A total of 28 players (17 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders) will hit the ice for what will be the fourth training camp in team history.
Here are the players who will participate in this year's camp:
Forwards:
Morgan Adams-Moisan
Anthony Beauchamp
Anthony Beauregard
Ryan Brushett
Tommy Cormier
Xavier Cormier
Davide Gaeta (invitee)
Tyler Hylland
Israel Mianscum
Logan Nijhoff
Jakov Novak
Charles-Antoine Paiement
Daryk Plouffe-Dubé (invitee)
William Provost
Colin Ratt (invitee)
Métis Roelens (invitee)
Jonathan Yantsis
Defencemen:
Nick Aromatario (invitee)
Mathieu Boislard (invitee)
Lukash Matthews
Brycen Martin
Jacob Paquette
Adam Pilotte (invitee)
Kirby Proctor
Cory Thomas
Goaltenders:
Luke Cavallin
Zachary Émond
Hunter Jones
Homegrown leadership at the forefront
Several players among the 28 listed signed one-way contracts with the Lions during the summer. Among them is the Lions' new #32: La Tuque native Morgan Adams-Moisan. The forward is returning to the Mauricie region, having played his M18AAA hockey with the Estacades de Trois-Rivières. "Mo" was the captain of the (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) Fort Wayne Komets last season.
Anthony Beauchamp will also be aiming to make his mark on the Lions' offense. The Thurso, Quebec native joined head coach Ron Choules' squad during the summer after spending his first three professional seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. "Beauch" was an assistant captain with Greenville last year.
The Cormier brothers are reunited
The Cormier brothers - Tommy and Xavier - agreed to terms with the Lions during the summer. While Tommy will be making his professional debut, it's a different story for Xavier, who has played in more than 100 ECHL games.
Tommy, who's 21, comes from the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres, with whom he played the past three years. He potted 40 goals in the 2022-23 season, and 30 in the 2023-24 campaign.
Several "veterans" are returning
Head coach Choules will be able to count on several "veterans," including the team's top scorers in the past two years: Anthony Beauregard and Jakov Novak.
On defence, Brycen Martin - who played in every Lions' game in 2023-24 - will also be back.
And one of the heroes at the end of the 2023-24 season - goaltender Zachary Émond - will also be back with the team.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 8, 2024
- Maine Mariners Add Three from Providence - Maine Mariners
- 28 Players Invited to Attend Lions de Trois-Rivières' Training Camp - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- SponsorCX Continues as "Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Michael Bullion Joins Worcester Railers Training Camp - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- 28 Players Invited to Attend Lions de Trois-Rivières' Training Camp
- 4 Lions Will Take Part in Laval Rocket Training Camp
- Singer-Songwriter Pelch to Perform at the Home Opener
- Two Current Lions and Two Stalwarts from Last Season Attending Canadiens' Training Camp
- 12 Not-To-Be-Missed Theme Games