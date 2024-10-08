28 Players Invited to Attend Lions de Trois-Rivières' Training Camp

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières begin their training camp today at Colisée Vidéotron. A total of 28 players (17 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders) will hit the ice for what will be the fourth training camp in team history.

Here are the players who will participate in this year's camp:

Forwards:

Morgan Adams-Moisan

Anthony Beauchamp

Anthony Beauregard

Ryan Brushett

Tommy Cormier

Xavier Cormier

Davide Gaeta (invitee)

Tyler Hylland

Israel Mianscum

Logan Nijhoff

Jakov Novak

Charles-Antoine Paiement

Daryk Plouffe-Dubé (invitee)

William Provost

Colin Ratt (invitee)

Métis Roelens (invitee)

Jonathan Yantsis

Defencemen:

Nick Aromatario (invitee)

Mathieu Boislard (invitee)

Lukash Matthews

Brycen Martin

Jacob Paquette

Adam Pilotte (invitee)

Kirby Proctor

Cory Thomas

Goaltenders:

Luke Cavallin

Zachary Émond

Hunter Jones

Homegrown leadership at the forefront

Several players among the 28 listed signed one-way contracts with the Lions during the summer. Among them is the Lions' new #32: La Tuque native Morgan Adams-Moisan. The forward is returning to the Mauricie region, having played his M18AAA hockey with the Estacades de Trois-Rivières. "Mo" was the captain of the (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) Fort Wayne Komets last season.

Anthony Beauchamp will also be aiming to make his mark on the Lions' offense. The Thurso, Quebec native joined head coach Ron Choules' squad during the summer after spending his first three professional seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. "Beauch" was an assistant captain with Greenville last year.

The Cormier brothers are reunited

The Cormier brothers - Tommy and Xavier - agreed to terms with the Lions during the summer. While Tommy will be making his professional debut, it's a different story for Xavier, who has played in more than 100 ECHL games.

Tommy, who's 21, comes from the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres, with whom he played the past three years. He potted 40 goals in the 2022-23 season, and 30 in the 2023-24 campaign.

Several "veterans" are returning

Head coach Choules will be able to count on several "veterans," including the team's top scorers in the past two years: Anthony Beauregard and Jakov Novak.

On defence, Brycen Martin - who played in every Lions' game in 2023-24 - will also be back.

And one of the heroes at the end of the 2023-24 season - goaltender Zachary Émond - will also be back with the team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.