Michael Bullion Joins Worcester Railers Training Camp

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today goaltender Michael Bullion have been released from his tryout with the Bridgeport Islanders and returned to Worcester Railers training camp.

The Railers training camp roster is now up to 33 players.

Bullion, 27, first came to Worcester via trade for future considerations with Jordan Kaplan from the Savannah Ghost Pirates. In 32 games played for Savannah during the 2023-24 season, the Anchorage Alaska native recorded a 2.77 goals against average, .908 save percentage and 15-10-2 record. Bullion's 2.77 GAA was tied for 12th in the ECHL. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 26 to March 3. Bullion was loaned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League for two games last season, picking up a 1-1-0 record to go with a 1.53 goals against average and .947 save percentage. Across his ECHL career with Savannah and Norfolk, the 6'0", 198 lb goaltender has a record of 30-29-4, a 3.19 GAA, and a .900 SV%. Prior to professional hockey, Bullion spent four years with Ontario Tech University. Across 36 games with the Ridgebacks, had a 20-14-0 record with a 2.57 GAA and .912 SV%. Played in five seasons between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League from 2014-15 to 2017-18, totaling a 45-31-5 record with a 3.27 GAA and .892 SV%.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 12th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Seppe Struppa family.

For the remaining training camp schedule, check below:

Tuesday 10/8 - 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday 10/9 - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday 10/10 - 10:30 a.m.

Friday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Sidney J. Watson Arena (Brunswick, ME)

Saturday 10/12 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2024

Michael Bullion Joins Worcester Railers Training Camp - Worcester Railers HC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.