Roster Set for 2024-25 Training Camp

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the club's up-to-date training camp roster.

The training camp roster features 25 total players, consisting of eight defenseman, 15 forwards, and two goaltenders. The roster is as follows:

Defense (8): Dylan Carabia, Matt Clark (TO), Brenden Datema, Christian Hausinger, Andrew Jarvis, Bradley Jenion (TO), Derek Topatigh, and Zach Yoder.

Forwards (15): Easton Armstrong, Joshua Boyer, Alex Cohen (PTO), Ryan Cranford, Carson Denomie, Tyler Drevitch, P.J. Fletcher, Connor Galloway (TO), Michael Marchesan, Brett Mecrones (TO), Blake Murray, Eric Neiley, Jackson Pierson, Cody Sylvester, and Mitch Walinski.

Goaltenders (2): Josh Boyko, Drew DeRidder

