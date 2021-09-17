Maimonides Park to Host Pete Alonso Homers for Heroes Charity Event September 27

Join us at Maimonides Park on Monday, September 27th for The Battle of the Boroughs presented by Citi. Watch the top youth baseball players from around NYC compete in a home run derby hosted by Pete Alonso. The event will start at 7:00 PM with gates opening at 6:00 PM. Pete will be joined by other surprise guests that are sure to make the night AMAZIN'.

Tickets for the event will be $10 with ALL PROCEEDS to benefit Pete Alonso's Homers for Heroes. The charity was created in 2019 with the mission of helping and recognizing the everyday heroes who impact all of our lives. From first responders to teachers to healthcare workers, Homers for Heroes has been able to put our everyday heroes in the spotlight.

