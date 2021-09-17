Drive Lose, 1-0

Aberdeen, M.D. - Three Aberdeen pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout while TT Bowens mashed a solo homer to propel the Ironbirds to a 1-0 victory Friday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

It's the fifth time this year Greenville has been shutout.

The Drive tallied one hit in the first inning-a double by Nick Yorke, the only extra base hit of the night-one to leadoff the second and two in the seventh. They had four 1-2-3 innings, one runner reach third base and drew two walks. Stephen Scott, Jake MacKenzie, Dom D'Alessandro and Yorke registered the hits.

Yusniel Padron-Artiles started for Greenville and took the loss. He relented one run on three hits, a homer and a walk over 4.0 innings with five strikeouts. Casey Cobb pitched 4.0 shutout innings in relief, allowing three hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Zach Peek earned the win after hurling 5.0 shutout innings. He allowed two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Adam Stauffer got the hold while Garrett Farmer picked up the win.

Aberdeen scored the only run of the game in the fourth inning on a solo shot by TT Bowens.

Game five is set for 6:05 Saturday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The Drive are scheduled to throw Chase Shugart while the Ironbirds are slated to start Griffin McLarty.

