Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 17)

The Dash take on Asheville for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (41-74) vs. Asheville Tourists (52-60)

RHP Cooper Bradford (3-5, 6.99 ERA) vs. RHP Diosmerky Taveras (2-0, 0.77 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #117

DASH BOUNCE BACK IN GAME 3 WIN

Backed by 3 RBIs from Alex Destino and an all-around strong pitching effort, the Winston-Salem Dash snapped their five game losing streak Thursday, besting the Asheville Tourists 5-2.

Winston-Salem starter Karan Patel tossed four near-perfect innings in his fourth Dash start, allowing one hit and two walks over four scoreless frames. Neither team was able to scratch across a run until the home sixth, when Destino cracked a two-run homer to put the Dash on the board first. Three batters later, Samir Dueñez muscled a two-RBI double into right center to extend the Winston-Salem advantage to 4-0. The Dash grabbed another run in the seventh with another Destino RBI, grabbing a commanding 5-0 lead.

Asheville battled back with a pair of runs in the ninth, but Trey Jeans quashed the Tourist rally and cemented the Winston-Salem win.

Harvin Mendoza logged his third three-hit game in the victory, while Wilber Perez and Yoelvin Silven both tossed two shutout innings in relief.

TAVERAS AND THE HEATER

Starting for the second time with Asheville this year is the righty Diosmerky Taveras - a hard-throwing free agent signee from Mao, Dominican Republic. While Taveras throws a changeup, curveball, and fastball, his fastball is graded as his best pitch, with the heater ranking as a plus offering with the chance to improve even further. Taveras can shoot his fastball to 98 miles per hour while mixing in two good breaking pitches to fan batters - evidenced by his 87 strikeouts in 72.1 innings between Low-A Fayetteville and High-A Asheville.

TWO-BAGGERS GALORE

During Wednesday's game, Luis Curbelo socked his team-leading 27th double off of Tourist starter Julio Robaina. With three more doubles over the last four games, Curbelo would become the 16th player to reach the 30 double plateau in Dash history. Jameson Fisher - currently with the Double-A Birmingham Barons - was the most recent Dash player to reach the threshold, slugging 30 doubles in 2019.

ONE MAN WOLFPACK

Prior to Thursday's game, the Chicago White Sox assigned Terrell Tatum to Winston-Salem from the ACL White Sox. Tatum, a 16th-round pick from NC State in this year's MLB Draft, was a First Team All-ACC honoree this year with the Wolfpack after slashing .317/.423/.543, helping lead NC State to the College World Series. With the ACL White Sox, Tatum amassed an OBP of .441 while blasting eight doubles in the the Grand Canyon State.

A LOOK AHEAD...WAY AHEAD

With the 2021 season winding down, the Winston-Salem Dash announced their schedule for the 2022 season. While the six-game sets are back for another season, the Dash will open the 2022 campaign with a three-game series against the Hickory Crawdads on April 8. After the Crawdads visit Truist Stadium, the Dash renew their intrastate rivalry with the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the Camel City, marking the first of four series between the now-familiar foes.

The final four series of the year will all be held in the state of North Carolina, with road trips to Hickory and Greensboro on the docket as well as home series against the Asheville Tourists and Brooklyn Cyclones. Winston-Salem will play the Cyclones (Mets) and Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) for the first time in franchise history in 2022.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Going Saturday for Winston-Salem is the southpaw Dan Metzdorf for the final time in 2021. The lefty is slated for his 12th start of the season and 23rd overall appearance, pitching to a 5.56 ERA with the Dash, striking out 78 in 77.2 innings. Saturday will mark the left-hander's third time pitching against Asheville after combining for five earned runs over 6.2 innings in his prior two appearances.

Kyle Gruller is scheduled to make his fourth start for Asheville in the penultimate game of the season Saturday. Through 13 innings with the Tourists, the former Houston Baptist Husky has held batters to a .163 batting average.

