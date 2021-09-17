Crawdads Pinch Braves in Final Friday Game

The High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, the Hickory Crawdads (46-68), defeated the Rome Braves (56-60) 7-1 on Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium. The Braves have a 2-1 lead in the series against the Crawdads.

Hickory scored the first run of the game in the top of the first after Jonathan Ornelas hit a solo home run to left field.

Hickory added on five additional runs in the top of fourth. This made the score 6-0 Hickory.

The R-Braves scored their only run of the game in the home half of the fourth after Michael Harris II grounded out to score Shean Michel.

The Crawdads plated the game's final run in the top of the ninth.

Michel went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Riley Delgado went 2-for-4, and Vaughn Grissom went for 1-for-2 with a walk.

Jake McSteen (L, 2-5) got the start for Rome and tossed 3.2 innings, gave up six hits, two earned runs and struck out four. Coleman Huntley III tossed 2.1 innings in relief, gave up two hits and struck out four.

Up Next

Rome will face Hickory in game four of the series on Saturday evening at State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday will feature the final postgame fireworks show of the season. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

