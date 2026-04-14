Madina Okot Is Headed to ATL as the No. 13 Pick!
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Atlanta Dream selected Madina Okot with the No. 13 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!
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