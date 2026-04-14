WNBA Atlanta Dream

Madina Okot Is Headed to ATL as the No. 13 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video


The Atlanta Dream selected Madina Okot with the No. 13 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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