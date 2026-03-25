Mac McClung ERUPTS for 59 PTS and Becomes the G League All-Time Leading Scorer!
Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2026
- Stars Cap off 2025-26 Season with Big Win over the Santa Cruz Warriors at Home - Salt Lake City Stars
- South Bay Lakers Fall to Stockton on Last-Second Three - South Bay Lakers
- McClung Becomes NBA G League All-Time Leading Scorer, Bulls Drop Contest to Squadron - Windy City Bulls
- Birmingham Squadron Earn Longest Winning Streak Since December 2021 - Birmingham Squadron
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