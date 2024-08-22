Loss in 17th Extra-Innings Game of Year

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - After overcoming an early three-run deficit to take an eighth-inning lead, the TinCaps eventually fell to the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) 6-4 in ten innings on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

Fort Wayne (17-34, 45-72) trailed 3-0 heading into the fourth inning, but quickly bounced back. To start the fourth, Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) led off with a single, and Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) doubled right after. Salas went 2-for-5, extending his on-base streak to a career-high 15 games. In that stretch, he leads the Midwest League with nine doubles. Right after the pair of base hits, Devin Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly to score Verdugo and put the 'Caps on the board. Later in the inning, Tyler Robertson knocked Salas in with an RBI single to make it 3-2.

Both teams went silent until the eighth when Fort Wayne tacked on two more. Another RBI single from Robertson and one from Colton Bender gave the TinCaps a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Chiefs designated hitter Darlin Moquete scored on a sacrifice fly from center fielder Won-Bin Cho to tie the game 4-4.

In the top of the tenth, Fort Wayne loaded up the bases with nobody out but couldn't put a run across. In the bottom half, Peoria catcher Leonardo Bernal hit a two-run walk-off homer to win it 6-4.

The TinCaps have played 17 extra-inning games, the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Next Game: Friday, Aug. 23 @ Peoria (8:05pm/et)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 21 Padres prospect)

Chiefs Probable Starter: LHP Pete Hansen (No. 30 Cardinals prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380TheFan.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.