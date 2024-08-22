Loss in 17th Extra-Innings Game of Year
August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
PEORIA, Ill. - After overcoming an early three-run deficit to take an eighth-inning lead, the TinCaps eventually fell to the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) 6-4 in ten innings on Thursday night at Dozer Park.
Fort Wayne (17-34, 45-72) trailed 3-0 heading into the fourth inning, but quickly bounced back. To start the fourth, Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) led off with a single, and Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) doubled right after. Salas went 2-for-5, extending his on-base streak to a career-high 15 games. In that stretch, he leads the Midwest League with nine doubles. Right after the pair of base hits, Devin Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly to score Verdugo and put the 'Caps on the board. Later in the inning, Tyler Robertson knocked Salas in with an RBI single to make it 3-2.
Both teams went silent until the eighth when Fort Wayne tacked on two more. Another RBI single from Robertson and one from Colton Bender gave the TinCaps a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Chiefs designated hitter Darlin Moquete scored on a sacrifice fly from center fielder Won-Bin Cho to tie the game 4-4.
In the top of the tenth, Fort Wayne loaded up the bases with nobody out but couldn't put a run across. In the bottom half, Peoria catcher Leonardo Bernal hit a two-run walk-off homer to win it 6-4.
The TinCaps have played 17 extra-inning games, the most in all of Minor League Baseball.
Next Game: Friday, Aug. 23 @ Peoria (8:05pm/et)
TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 21 Padres prospect)
Chiefs Probable Starter: LHP Pete Hansen (No. 30 Cardinals prospect)
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380TheFan.com
