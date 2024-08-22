Bosacker, Nivens Lead Bandits to Fourth-Straight Win

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Ethan Bosacker posted his fourth-straight quality start and Spencer Nivens launched his minor league-leading 11th home run of the month as Quad Cities defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 6-1 on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Entering the contest as the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, Bosacker needed just one strikeout and 65 pitches to complete a 6.0-inning performance. After retiring the first eight batters he faced, the right-hander allowed back-to-back two-out baserunners in the third before surrendering a go-ahead RBI-single to Jared Dickey- his former River Bandits teammate.

Bosacker's current right-fielder, Nivens, quickly came to his aid in the fourth, snapping a string of nine-straight retired by Lansing starter Luis Morales with a 395-foot solo blast to right-field, the outfielder's seventh in seven games and his High-A-best 14th of the second half.

After Nivens tied the game 1-1, Jac Caglianone, Trevor Werner, and Carson Roccaforte all followed with consecutive singles. The latter gave Quad Cities a one-run lead which they would immediately double to 3-1, with a run scoring on Shervyen Newton's double play ball..

Justin Johnson tacked on another against Morales with an RBI-single in the fifth, but the 4-1 advantage was plenty for Bosacker. The former 13th-round pick sat down the final 10 batters he faced to close out his night, including Jonny Butler who had a home run robbed by Nivens in right-field in the sixth.

A bases loaded walk by Deivis Nadal and a sacrifice-fly from Johnson in the eighth pushed the Bandits' lead to 6-1, while Ben Hernandez (2.0 IP, hold) and Ben Sears (1.0 IP, 2 SO) combined for three scoreless, hitless innings out of Quad Cities' bullpen to secure the victory.

Bosacker (6-1) earned his team-best sixth straight win for the River Bandits, while Morales (2-3) was saddled with the loss and allowed four runs for the third-straight start.

Quad Cities continues its six-game series with Lansing and tomorrow night and sends Frank Mozzicato (5-10, 3.46) to the mound against Grant Judkins (3-5, 3.15). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.