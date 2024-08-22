Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 22, 2024 l Game # 61 (117)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-26, 61-53) at Dayton Dragons (32-18, 66-50)

RH Ty Langenberg (4-2, 4.50) vs. RH Brian Edgington (2-0, 4.33)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings: The Dragons are in first place, two and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 16 games to play. Great Lakes is four games out of first.

Streaks/Trends: The Dragons have won seven straight games (longest winning streak since August 25-September 1, 2022) and have averaged 6.9 R/G during the streak, most in the MWL. They have won 11 of their last 13. They are 32-15 (.681) over their last 47 games, second to Palm Beach (Florida State League) for best record in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) during that period. They are 53-31 (.631) over their last 84 (since May 12), tied for the most wins in MiLB during that period.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 3. The Dragons erased a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting RBI singles by Ethan O'Donnell and Leo Balcazar, and John Murphy pitched a scoreless ninth for the save. The Dragons stole five bases (three by Jay Allen II).

Current Series (August 20-25 vs. Cedar Rapids): Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series: .228 batting average (13 for 57); 4.0 runs/game (8 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 6 stolen bases; 2.00 ERA (18 IP, 4 ER); 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,999), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,322).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam Saturday. He has hit safely in all five games he has played in with the Dragons.

Leo Balcazar over his last 24 games: 33 for 96 (.344), 4 HR, 5 2B, 19 RBI.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 22 games: 31 for 89 (.348), 2 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B.

Jay Allen II over his last 14 games: 16 for 42 (.381), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 11 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

Cam Collier has walked 19 times in his last 13 games covering 57 plate appearances. In the last series with Fort Wayne, he went 7 for 15 (.467) with 11 walks.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 7 GS, 5-0, 1.64 ERA, 38.1 IP, 19 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 38 SO. Cardona ranks second in the MWL in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (1.08), and first in opponent batting average (.197).

Simon Miller over his first 13 outings since being called up from Daytona: 22.2 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 25 SO, 1.19 ERA, 6 Sv.

Arij Fransen over his last 11 G: 1.47 ERA, 30.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 23 appearances since May 1. His 2.02 ERA in 2024 is fifth among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 4 G: 9 IP, 4 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH John Klein (8-2, 4.41) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.97) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 24 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Connor Prielipp (0-1, 6.10) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.83) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 25 (1:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Darren Bowen (2-8, 5.81) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (2-4, 4.91)

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2024

