Dragons Rodriguez Delivers Walk-off Hit in 9th; Dayton Winning Streak to Eight

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Hector Rodriguez singled to left field against a drawn-in infield to bring in Carter Graham from third base with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-4 on Thursday night. The win was the eighth straight for the Dragons, their longest winning streak since June 2-11, 2019. The Dragons earned their fifth "walk-off" victory of the 2024 season to keep their winning streak alive.

With the win, the Dragons built their lead in the playoff race to three and one-half games over West Michigan, who lost to Lake County 7-1 on Thursday night. Third place Great Lakes also lost. Great Lakes is now five games behind the Dragons. There are 15 games to play in the regular season.

Game Summary:

The game was tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning after Cedar Rapids had battled back from a 4-0 deficit to even the score in the eighth. Dayton's Carter Graham drew a four-pitch walk to start the ninth, and Trey Faltine sacrificed Graham to second, bunting a 3-2 pitch. With Hector Rodriguez at the plate, Graham advanced to third on a wild pitch with one out. With the infield in and swung to the right, Rodriguez then hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop's right into left field to drive in Graham and give the Dragons the win.

"We never give up," said Rodriguez through translator Jefry Siera, the Dragons bench coach. "We compete to the last inning...we've been doing the little things the right way. Everyone has been doing their part. Everything is coming along."

Dayton starting pitcher Brian Edgington was perfect over the first five innings, retiring the first 15 batters of the game before allowing a pair of runs in the sixth.

By that time, the Dragons had built a 4-0 lead. Dayton stole a run in the second inning to take an early lead. Cam Collier opened the inning with a single but was still stationed at first base with two outs. Collier was running on a 3-2 pitch to Cade Hunter when Hunter lined a single to right field. Collier looked as though he would advance from first to third on the play, but third base coach/manager Vince Harrison Jr. waved him around, and the right fielder was slow to react, then made a poor throw to the plate as Collier scored to make it 1-0.

The Dragons added another run in the third. Jay Allen II singled to left field with one out, went to second on Ethan O'Donnell's ground out, and scored on a single to left by Collier to make it 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Dayton's Carter Graham lined a solo home run to left field that registered 111 mph off the bat to make it 3-0. The homer was Graham's fourth with the Dragons. Then in the fifth, Ethan O'Donnell hit an opposite field home run to left, his seventh homer of the year, to make it 4-0.

The Kernels scored two runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth to tie the game at 4-4, setting the stage for the Dragons win in the ninth.

The Dragons finished with 11 hits. Rodriguez, Collier, and Graham each had two.

Edgington worked six innings, allowing just two hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk and seven strikeouts. Over his last three starts, Edgington has worked 18 innings and given up only five hits, three walks, and three earned runs with 22 strikeouts.

The Dragons (33-18, 67-50) host Cedar Rapids (24-27, 61-54) again on Friday at 7:05 pm in the fourth game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Franco (0-2, 2.97) will start for the Dragons against John Klein (8-2, 4.41).

