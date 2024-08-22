'Caps Fall to Captains, 7-1

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps bats went silent on Thursday as part of a 7-1 loss to the Lake County Captains in front of 6,482 fans at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps put on just five baserunners in the contest, going hitless in their only at-bat with runners in scoring position while striking out eight times in the defeat.

The Captains plated individual tallies in the first and second innings as outfielder Jorge Burgos added an RBI double before first baseman Kevin Rivas plated Wuilfredo Antunez on an RBI single in the second, putting Lake County on top 2-0. Captains starting pitcher Yorman Gomez allowed just three baserunners through the first four innings while collecting three punchouts before Lake County third baseman Alex Mooney and Antunez struck for consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth, increasing the lead to 4-0. West Michigan finally broke through in the seventh with a solo homer from third baseman Izaac Pacheco, but their success was short-lived, as Lake County piled on three more runs in the eighth - featuring a two-run single from second baseman Jake Fox - increasing their advantage to 7-1. Captains closer Jay Driver made quick work of the Whitecaps in the ninth, striking out the side to put the finishing touches on the 7-1 loss.

The Captains improve to 25-24 in the second half and 66-49 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 29-21 in the second half and 60-56 overall. Gomez (1-1) picks up his first win of the season, allowing one run through seven innings with five strikeouts, while 'Caps starter Joseph Montalvo (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up three runs through 4.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps now sit 3.5 games behind the Dayton Dragons for first place in the Midwest League East standings as the Dragons won their eighth straight game with a 5-4 walk-off win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday night.

The Whitecaps play the fourth game of this six-game series against the Lake County Captains on Friday at 6:35 pm. Righties Colin Fields and Alonzo Richardson take the mounds for the Whitecaps and Captains. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for all remaining 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

