Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 27-September 1

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans have one more series at Neuroscience Group Field to tune up for the playoffs. The Rattlers host the Quad Cities River Bandits, a possible playoff opponent, from Tuesday, August 27 through Sunday, September 1. There are giveaways, ticket specials, fireworks, Bluey, and alternate jerseys with Bratoberfest returning for three games!

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, five of the six games will be available on local television. The games on August 27, 28, 29, and 31 are on tv-32. The regular season home finale on September 1 will be available on CW-14.

There will be three active jersey auctions during this homestand. Fans may bid on those jerseys at the Timber Rattlers auction site. Proceeds from the auctions are for Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3), to provide financial support for charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of education, youth sports, and basic needs.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 at 6:40pm; Bark in the Park with Tito's Handmade Vodka; CPR Night at the Ballpark presented by ThedaCare, Gold Cross Ambulance, Ascension, and American Heart Association; Touch A Truck courtesy of Boldt; Malmö Oat Milkers Night; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: Tuesday night is packed with a little something for everyone. All dogs are welcome to attend this Bark in the Park Game presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Admission for dogs is free! Seating is set aside for your good dog on the left field berm. Kids love Touch a Truck and Boldt will have some of their construction vehicles on display in the parking lot before the game with a special landing by ThedaStar. Learn the importance of CPR from ThedaCare, Gold Cross Ambulance, Ascension, and American Heart Association. The team will put on some new jerseys for their game to transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers. This is also the final Bang for Your Buck Night of the regular season. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28 at 12:10pm; Kids Takeover Day with Special Ticket Offer; Rescue: HI-Surf Day presented by FOX 11; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: This game provides one more opportunity for the kids to get out of the house and takeover the ballpark before they head back to school. There will be so much to do before, during, and after the game the kids will still be talking about this game well into the school year. We are even offering a special ticket offer of two free tickets for kids with the purchase of an adult ticket by using promo code KIDS ROCK at this link. Rescue: HI-Surf is a new show on FOX this fall and there will be jerseys! Players and coaches will wear these jerseys during the game, and you can make a bid on them here. The Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO is available to fans ages 55 and older and active or retired military personnel for this game. Receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 through SATURDAY, AUGUST 31: Bratoberfest Weekend presented by Jones Dairy Farm. Three games of warmth, friendliness, and good cheer - or, in a word - Gemütlichkeit! It's Bratoberfest Weekend from August 29 through August 31 with the team wearing their one-of-a-kind Wisconsin Brats jerseys. Those jerseys are available for you to bid on in an online auction here. We will have music and more to get you in in the mood to celebrate with a Bratoberfest Ticket Package that includes a box seat ticket, a Beer Bat, and a free fill up of your new Beer Bat. That ticket package is available here.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 at 6:40pm; Bratoberfest Night #1 with Brats Baseball Hat Giveaway courtesy of 4imprint; Milwaukee Bucks Statewide Deer Crossing Tour Stop; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Brats baseball cap from 4imprint. The Milwaukee Bucks Deer Crossing Statewide Tour will be stopping by the stadium with appearances by Bango, Pointer, the Rim Rockers, DJ Quadi, and more! Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 at 6:40pm; Bratoberfest Night #2; Postgame Fireworks from Thrivent Financial; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The Brats continue to play with pregame music by Tom Schneider and 2/5ths outside the stadium from 5:00 to 6:15pm and postgame fireworks courtesy of Thrivent Financial. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 at 6:40pm; Bratoberfest Night #3; Brice Turang Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Cher-Make; Bluey Appearance; Postgame Fireworks; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: It's the final night of Bratoberfest and the Brats are going out with a bang. Tom Enneper's Old Time Memories Band has the pregame entertainment outside the stadium from 5:00 to 6:15pm. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Brice Turang bobblehead courtesy of Cher-Make. The current Brewers second baseman is depicted in his Brats jersey from his 2019 season with the Timber Rattlers. Bluey will be at this game, too. There is a special ticket package for the fan you know that includes a box seat ticket, hot dog, chips, soda, and a photo opportunity with Bluey. The evening ends with post-game fireworks and Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 at 1:10pm; Fan Appreciation Day; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Team Photo Poster Giveaway courtesy of Blue Print Service Company; Less Likes More Love Day presented by Snapchat; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: It's the final Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan of the regular season with Players and coaches wearing their Brewers-themed jerseys one more time before the playoffs start. The jerseys are available in an online auction here. The final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Day with a Family 4-Pack ticket special: Four box seat tickets; four hot dogs, four sodas, and one parking pass for $40 is available at this link. All fans in attendance will have chances to win prizes in each inning. The first 1,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a team photo poster courtesy of Blue Print Service Company. There is Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. The postgame player autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards. That poster will be perfect for autographs.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be on the road for the final week of the regular season. The first half West Division Champions Wisconsin will be on the road for game one of the Western Division Finals on Tuesday, September 10. The Timber Rattlers will host game two on Thursday, September 12 at 6:40pm. If game three is needed, that game will be played at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, September 13 at 6:40pm. The opponent is yet to be determined. Playoff Tickets and an official Timber Rattlers Playoff T-Shirt are available at this link.

Individual game tickets for all remaining regular season games of 2024 and season ticket packages for 2025 home games - including flex plans - are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person. The Timber Rattlers Ticket Office is located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

