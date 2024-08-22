Moquete Supplies Heroics with Walk-off Winner

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Darlin Moquete homered again on Wednesday. This time, his blast sent everybody home.

Moquete's two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth completed the Peoria comeback on a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Dozer Park.

Trailing 2-1 entering the ninth, Tre Richardson led off the inning with a two-strike single to right field. After Richardson swiped second, Moquete stood in and promptly exited stage left. His team-leading 12th home run served as Peoria's first walk-off blast since August of 2023.

Moquete's blast marked his fourth consecutive game with a home run, tying the longest streak by a Chiefs batter since 2012, when Dustin Geiger homered in four straight.

On Wednesday, it was Fort Wayne who flexed their muscles early. Kai Murphy cranked the first pitch he saw over the wall in right to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead.

Chiefs starter Inohan Paniagua settled in from there. Utilizing a four-pitch mix, Paniagua retired nine in a row over the game's middle innings.

Ethan Salas, the top prospect in the Padres system, gave the TinCaps a 2-0 lead in the sixth. His second double of the night scored Murphy to double the Fort Wayne advantage. Paniagua departed after the sixth inning responsible for both runs. He whiffed six batters on Wednesday.

The Chiefs scratched a run in the home half of the seventh to help set up the rally. With Moquete at third, Miguel Villarroel executed a safety squeeze to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Peoria relievers Tyler Bradt and Dionys Rodriguez allowed just one hit over three innings to give the offense a chance late. Rodriguez, who retired the only two men he faced in the ninth, ended up earning the win.

Fort Wayne closer, Manuel Castro, served up the Moquete long ball and was charged with the loss. It was the first blown save of the season for Castro, who was a perfect 9-for-9 prior to Wednesday.

The Chiefs locked down their fourth consecutive win and remain one game back of Quad Cities for a second-half playoff spot with 16 games to play. This week's six-game series with Fort Wayne continues Thursday.

