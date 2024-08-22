Ninth-Inning Rally Sends Rattlers to Victory

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







MIDLAND, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had another frustrating night at the plate with runners in scoring position heading into Tayden Hall's at bat in the top of the ninth inning. One night after Wisconsin had gone 3-for-24 in a twelve-inning loss to the Great Lake Loons at Dow Diamond, the Rattlers were down 4-3 with one out in the ninth and had gone 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Hall came through with a huge hit off the Great Lakes closer to score runners from second and third to send the Rattlers to a 5-4 victory.

Jesus Chirinos doubled in the top of the second inning to drive in two runs and give the Rattlers (71-45 overall, 29-21 second half) a 2-0 lead. Chirinos scored later in the inning on a balk by Loons starting pitcher Peter Hubeck.

Great Lakes (61-54, 27-22) scored twice in the bottom of the third inning. They loaded the bases on a double and back-to-back hit batsmen by Wisconsin starting pitcher Josh Timmerman. Dylan Campbell grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to allow the first run to score. Timmerman, who was making his Midwest League debut, walked the next batter to extend the inning and put runners on the corners. Kyle Nevin followed with an RBI single to score the runner from third and cut Wisconsin's lead to one run.

Wisconsin had opportunities to add to their lead in the fourth and fifth innings as they loaded the bases with one out in each frame. In the fourth, a 5-4-3 double play ended the threat. In the fifth, a strikeout and a deep fly to right halted the rally.

The Loons made the Rattlers pay for those missed opportunities in their half of the fifth inning. Timmerman retired the first batter and was ahead of Campbell with two quick strikes before issuing a walk. Josue De Paula hit the next pitch over the wall in right for a two-run home run to put the Loons up 4-3.

In the seventh, Eduardo Garcia was hit by a pitch and stole second to get into scoring position with no outs. He was left stranded at third when the inning ended after a ground out, a strikeout, and another grounder to run Wisconsin to 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position for the game at that point.

Wisconsin reliever Mark Manfredi escaped a jam in the bottom of the seventh after consecutive singles put Loons on the corners with no outs. The lefty got a lineout, a strikeout, and a tapper back to the mound. Manfredi allowed two hits and struck out two over 2-1/3 scoreless innings to keep the game close.

Jeisson Cabrera gave Wisconsin hope in the top of the eighth as he walked Tayden Hall to start the inning, Fernandez with one out, and Cooper Pratt with two outs. Cabrera ran the count full on Eduardo Garcia before getting the strikeout to end the inning.

Aaron Rund, who took the loss on Tuesday by allowing two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning of a tie game with the Loons, got the bottom of the eighth on Thursday. He retired the first two batters before giving up a double. He ended the inning with a flyout to center to give the Wisconsin bats one more chance.

In the top of the ninth, Kelvin Ramirez, who earned the save on Tuesday for the Loons, was called into the game as the sixth pitcher of the night for Great Lakes. He gave up an infield single to Jadher Areinamo and a walk to Matt Wood. Felix Valerio replaced Wood as a pinch runner.

A passed ball by catcher Jesus Galiz allowed both runners to move into scoring position. Ramirez got the first out of the inning on a popup. That brought Hall to the plate.

Hall, who had doubled in the ninth inning against Ramirez on Tuesday night, ripped a hard grounder just off the glove of Nevin at first base. The ball trickled into the outfield grass to allow both Areinamo and Valerio to score and Wisconsin had a 5-4 lead.

Rund retired the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth. Then, things got interesting. Campbell doubled to right. The decision was made to walk De Paula and have Rund face Nevin.

The decision paid off as Rund struck out Nevin on a 2-2 pitch to end the game and Wisconsin's four-game losing streak.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Dow Diamond. Stiven Cruz (1-2, 4.02) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Great Lakes has named Wyatt Crowell (0-0, 2.79) as their starter. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 5:45pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 030 000 002 - 5 8 0

GL 002 020 000 - 4 8 0

HOME RUN:

GL:

Josue De Paula (4th, 1 on in 5th inning off Josh Timmerman, 1 out)

WP: Aaron Rund (4-2)

LP: Kelvin Ramirez (3-6)

TIME: 3:03

ATTN: 3,984

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.