Timber Rattlers Snap Loons' Five-Game Win Streak, Win 5-4

August 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (61-54) (27-22) took a lead into the ninth inning, but the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (71-45) (29-21) rallied for two runs to take it 5-4 on a 76-degree clear Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- Josue De Paula for the second time this week, went yard. The 19-year-old gave Great Lakes the lead in the sixth inning, with a two-run shot 368 feet to deep right field. De Paula in his last 12 games has 13 hits and nine RBI.

- The Timber Rattlers scored three of their five runs in the second inning. Wisconsin pushed Loons' starter Peter Heubeck after 1.1 innings, Wisconsin had three hits, all on two-strike pitches.

- The Loons pulled within one in the third. Kyle Nevin delivered an RBI single.

- Great Lakes pitching from the third inning to the eighth inning stranded 10 Timber Rattlers runners.

- Christian Ruebeck escaped two bases loaded jams. One inherited, one produced, he went 2.2 innings scoreless. The right-hander has not given up a run in 4.2 innings with the Loons.

- Jeisson Cabrera also loaded the bases on three walks but struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning.

- Wisconsin broke through in the ninth, with a leadoff single followed by a walk. After a passed ball, Timber Rattlers first baseman Tayden Hall grounded a ball that deflected into right field, scoring two runs. Kelvin Ramirez is now 12 for 16 in save opportunities this year.

- In the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Campbell doubled with two outs. Wisconsin elected to walk Josue De Paula, the potential winning run. A strikeout, the seventh for Wisconsin pitching ended the game.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons record in one-run games is now 17-22, the second-most played games and losses by one-run in the Midwest League.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Friday, August 23rd is a Copa de la Diversión Night with the Loons transformed into the Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte. It is Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank and pregame is the annual Loons Pennant Race presented by Greater Midland Races. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.