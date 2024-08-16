Los Cangrejos Fantasma se comen Peces Dorados el viernes por la noche

August 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - A pair of four-run innings from the Bowie Baysox sank the Curve on Friday night, 8-2, in front of 4,478 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Playing as their Copa de la Diversion identity, the Baysox played as Los Cangrejos Fantasmas (ghost crabs) were the first team to beat the Curve when they play as Los Peces Dorados (gold fish).

Bowie plated four runs in the first inning off Drake Fellows using a three run-scoring hits. Fellows allowed four hits and one walk, and another reached on an error in an eight-batter inning for the Baysox. Fellows threw 36 pitches in his lone inning as the starter.

Altoona's bullpen, led by Justin Meis and Beau Sulser, held the line to give the Curve's offense a chance to rally. Meis struck out three in two innings and then Sulser followed with four scoreless frames of his own. Sulser struck out three in his first outing back in the Pirates organization.

Mike Jarvis hammered his first home run of the season in the third inning and Jackson Glenn lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to bring the Curve within 4-2.

Bowie put the game away with four runs in the top of the ninth inning when Frederick Bencosme worked a bases loaded walk and John Rhodes singled home three runs against Jack Carey and J.C. Flowers. Curve pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in the defeat.

Jase Bowen picked up two of Altoona's four hits in the game, recording his 21st multi-hit game of the year. Kervin Pichardo had a 17-game on-base streak come to an end on Friday night.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Dominica Perachi is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Patrick Reilly will go for the Baysox.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.