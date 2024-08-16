Chase Dollander Tossed Seven Scoreless Innings in Yard Goats' Victory
August 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford CT - Chase Dollander fired seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and earned his first Eastern League win as the Hartford Yard Goats shutout the Somerset Patriots 7-0 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park. Dollander, the EL Pitcher of the Week, turned in his second straight shutout as Hartford ended a three-game losing streak. Sterlin Thomspon cranked a three-run home run into the right field porch seats, his 11th homer of the season. Nic Kent extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and Juan Guerrero went 2-4 with two RBI. Tonight's game was the 32nd sellout in Hartford this season and eighth in a row, with 7,196 fans in attendance
In the second inning, Juan Guerrero hit a two-RBI single into center field off Patriots starter Cam Schlittler that scored Braxton Fulford from second and Kyle Datres from third to make it 2-0.
Dollander recorded a strikeout in each of his seven innings and retired the side in order in the seventh. He sat down the leadoff hitter in five of seven innings and extended his scoreless inning streak to 13 innings over his last two starts.
In the fifth inning, Sterlin Thompson cranked a three-run homer to the upper deck in right field that brought home Nic Kent and Adael Amador to extend the Yard Goats lead to 5-0.
In the sixth inning, Roniaker Palma hit an RBI single into center field that scored Braiden Ward from third to make the score 6-0.
In the seventh inning, Braxton Fulford hit a double to right field that scored Sterlin Thompson from first before Fulford was thrown out at third to extend the Yard Goats' lead to 7-0.
Brendon Hardy and Zach Agnos came on in relief of Dollander and worked the final two shutout innings with two strikeouts.
The Yard Goats will continue the series against the New York Yankees affiliate, Somerset Patriots on Saturday night August 17th (6:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Roberto Clemente Night!! LHP Sean Sullivan will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Ben Shields who will start for the Patriots. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.
