Akron Doubles Trouble Erie in 8-3 Ducks Win

August 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Eight doubles and Chase DeLauter's second straight night with a home run powered the Akron RubberDucks past the Erie SeaWolves 8-3 in a rain shortened seven innings on Friday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Akron's offense started rolling with two outs in the first. DeLauter singled to keep the inning alive before scoring on Kahlil Watson's double to center to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Aaron Bracho followed with a single into left to score Watson and make it 2-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing a two-run home run in the second, but the right-hander quickly settled back in to end the second and toss a perfect third. Erie got to Mace for a run in the fourth and loaded the bases to chase him in the fifth. Alaska Abney entered in the fifth and got a ground out to escape the jam. In total, Mace worked four and two-thirds allowing three runs with a strikeout. Abney tossed a scoreless sixth to end his night at an inning and a third with one strikeout. Zane Morehouse worked a scoreless seventh.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense kept rolling in the second as CJ Kayfus doubled to center with two outs to score Joe Lampe and make it 3-0 Akron. Lampe joined the RBI double party in the third when he lifted one down the line in left to score two. Later in the inning, Dayan Frias doubled home two more to make it 7-2 RubberDucks. DeLauter opened the fourth launching a solo home run deep over the wall in right to make it 8-2 Akron.

Notebook

Akron's eight doubles are the most by an Eastern League team this year and most by an Akron team since the 2007 Akron Aeros hit eight doubles in Binghamton on September 3...DeLauter has hit safely in eight straight games and nine of 12 with Akron since coming off the injured list...Game Time: 2:20 (0:30)...Attendance: 3,133.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Saturday, August 17 at 6:05 p.m. Left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 1.83 ERA) will start for Akron against Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (5-1, 3.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

