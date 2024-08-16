Erick Brito Propels Fightin Phils to 10-6 Victory Over New Hampshire

August 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (18-25; 49-62) outscored the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-26; 44-64) in a 10-6 victory on Friday night.

Reading put up a five spot in the bottom of the third inning. Carson Taylor started the scoring as he drew a walk with the bases loaded, bringing home a run. A wild pitch by Lazaro Estrada allowed Gabriel Rincones Jr. to score. Trevor Schwecke then drove in two more runs with a ground-rule double, scoring Otto Kemp and Taylor. Ethan Wilson followed with a sacrifice fly, allowing Schwecke to score. The Fightins took a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, New Hampshire began a four-run rally. Singles by Rainer Nunez and Devonte Brown drove in three runs and Ryan McCarty brought home another run on a fielder's choice.

Marcus Lee Sang gave the Fightin Phils a two-run lead as he blasted his 12th homer of the year in the bottom of the fourth. It was Lee Sang's first home run since August 2.

Jean Cabrera went four innings, allowed four earned runs on seven hits, walked one, and struck out five. For New Hampshire, Estrada tossed three innings, allowed five earned runs on five hits, walked three, and struck out one.

The Fisher Cats tied the game as they scored one run in the fifth, as RJ Schreck singled and in the eighth, Charles McAdoo singled home the tying run.

Reading busted the game open in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded, Erick Brito hit a bases-clearing double, allowing the R-Phils to take a 9-6 lead.

Andrew Baker earned the win (3-2) and Ian Churchill suffered the loss (0-2).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday against the New Hampshire, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Moises Chace will be on the mound for Reading, and will go opposite RHP Rafael Sanchez for New Hampshire. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Saturday is the 26th Annual Harley Night and the evening will conclude with fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation. The series ends Sunday with a Ranger Suarez bobblehead for the first 1,500 kids, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.