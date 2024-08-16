Akron Slugs Past Erie in Rain-Shortened Loss

The SeaWolves (62-47) fell to Akron (65-47) in a rain-shortened, 8-3 loss after seven innings.

Troy Melton started for Erie and struggled. In the first inning, Kahlil Watson laced a two-out, RBI double to make it 1-0 Akron. Aaron Bracho followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Milan Tolentino followed with a double, but Erie relayed to throw out Bracho at home plate to end the frame.

Joe Lampe led off the second inning with a double and scored on a two-out double by C.J. Kayfus, making it 3-0.

Erie cut Akron's lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning when Ben Malgeri drove a two-run homer against RubberDucks starter Tommy Mace.

Melton failed to record an out in the third inning. Watson walked to begin the inning and advanced on Bracho's single. After Tolentino walked to load the bases, Lampe plated a pair on his second double. Melton departed for Joel Peguero, who surrendered a two-run double to Dayan Frias, making it 7-2.

Melton was charged with seven runs on eight hits and three walks over two frames. He struck out five batters.

Chase DeLauter opened the fourth inning with a solo homer against Peguero, making it 8-2. DeLauter homered for a second consecutive game and had his third multi-hit game in a row.

Erie plated a run in the bottom of the fourth when Gage Workman walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch by Mace.

The SeaWolves went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The game was called due to inclement weather after the conclusion of the seventh inning.

Alaska Abney (3-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief for Akron. Melton (7-7) took the loss.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Garrett Burhenn faces Parker Messick.

