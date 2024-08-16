Coffey Strong as Sea Dogs Swipe Seventh Straight Win

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (30-12, 66-45) secures seventh straight win with 8-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-21, 56-53) on Friday night.

Isaac Coffey fanned nine batters over 5.0 innings to earn his 10th win. Phillip Sikes and Elih Marrero both collected multi-hit nights going 2-4 at the plate.

Portland struck first plating four runs in the first inning. An RBI double from Phillip Sikes (22) along with a two-run single from Alex Binelas would ignite the scoring. An RBI ground out from Tyler Miller drove in Binelas to complete the inning.

Binghamton got on the board with a solo homer from Jaylen Palmer in the bottom of the third inning but a sacrifice fly to center from Allan Castro in the top of the fifth inning would keep Portland on top, 5-1.

An RBI single from Jeremiah Jackson brought in a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to chip into the Portland lead.

Portland put up three in the ninth inning after a two-run single from Elih Marrero and an RBI double from Corey Rosier (3) to extend an 8-2 lead and complete the scoring.

RHP Isaac Coffey (10-2, 3.52 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out nine. Robert Kwiatkowski (2) earned the hold pitching 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. RHP Jonathan Pintaro (1-2, 4.63 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing five runs (3 ER) on four hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium tomorrow, August 17th for game six against the Binghamton RumblePonies. Game six is slated for 6:07pm. Portland will send RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 5.93 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will give the ball to RHP Luis Moreno (3-3, 3.84 ERA).

