Two Four-Run Innings Lead Baysox to Friday Night Win

August 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their eighth game in their last 10 against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final of 8-2 on Friday night from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (21-22, 53-58) scored four runs in the first inning off Altoona starting right-hander Drake Fellows (L, 2-5). Two batters in, Dylan Beavers drove home Enrique Bradfield Jr. with an RBI double down the right-field line. Beavers reached base four times in the win with two hits and two walks to extend his on-base streak to 11 games. Bradfield Jr. collected two hits and stole his first base at the Double-A level, his 60th overall of the season including his stolen bases at High-A.

Samuel Basallo drove home Beavers with a single to right-center, Reed Trimble singled home Basallo before John Rhodes grounded home Frederick Bencosme on a fielding error by third baseman Jackson Glenn. Basallo collected a game-high three hits while Trimble now has four RBI in his first Double-A series.

Starting right-hander Trace Bright delivered his longest start since June 30 with 4.2 innings of one-run ball over three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in a no decision. The Orioles No. 14 prospect was one strikeout shy of matching his season-high and his lone mistake was a solo homer to Mike Jarvis in the third.

Altoona (17-26, 46-66) pulled within a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Glenn against right-hander Bradley Brehmer (W, 3-3). Brehmer threw 2.1 innings and struck out three to pick up the win.

The Baysox put the game away in the ninth with four runs across on three hits and one error. Bencosme drew a bases loaded walk, one of three drawn on the night, before Rhodes cleared the bases on a two-run single up the middle with a third run scoring after a fielding error from center fielder Sammy Siani. It's Rhodes' second three-RBI game of the season.

Right-hander Houston Roth (S, 2) closed the game out with two perfect innings of relief and three strikeouts.

The Baysox will go for their second consecutive series win tomorrow night.

The Baysox continue their six-game road series against the Curve tomorrow at 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Patrick Reilly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Dominic Perachi (0-2, 5.71 ERA) for Altoona.

