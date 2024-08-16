Bertrand Throws Gem But Squirrels Lose in Extras

HARRISBURG, Pa. - John Michael Bertrand threw his league-leading ninth scoreless start of the season but the Richmond Flying Squirrels were held scoreless and lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 1-0, in 10 innings on Friday night in Harrisburg.

The Flying Squirrels (51-61, 17-26) were held to three hits and stranded nine runners on base against a collection of five Senators (54-59, 16-27) pitchers.

Harrisburg won the game with a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning by J.T. Arruda. After a two-out walk by Richmond reliever Tanner Kiest (Loss, 6-6), Arruda drove a ball to right-center field that scored placed runner Israel Pineda from second base.

Bertrand worked 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. He also hit a batter for the first time this season.

In the first four innings, the Flying Squirrels turned four double plays behind Bertrand, which tied a single-game franchise record for Richmond pitchers. The previous three pitchers to have four double plays induced in a game were Daryl Maday in 2010, Clayton Blackburn twice in 2014 and Garrett Williams in 2019. The four double plays were also the most behind one pitcher in a game in the Eastern League as far back as the stats are available, which tracks to the 2005 season.

On the season, the Flying Squirrels have turned 79 groundball double plays, which is the most in the Eastern League. There have been 19 groundball double plays with Bertrand pitching this season, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.

Bertrand has pitched nine scoreless outings in his league-leading 23 starts this year, all at least five innings, which is the most in the circuit.

Mat Olsen replaced Bertrand with a runner on first in the seventh and retired all four batters he faced on the night.

With the game scoreless in the top of the ninth, Andy Thomas led off with a double. Pinch-runner Vaun Brown advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt for the first out. Harrisburg reliever Marquis Grissom Jr. struck out the next two batters to strand the runner.

In the top of the 10th inning, Justin Wishkoski attempted a sacrifice bunt, but Harrisburg pitcher Daison Acosta (Win, 3-3) threw out Diego Velasquez at third base and finished the inning without allowing a run.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Saturday night at FNB Field. Left-hander Jack Choate (0-1, 8.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Chase Solesky (0-4, 3.75). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Harrisburg.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Altoona Curve next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

