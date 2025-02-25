Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest Set for July 4 at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest on July 4 at The Diamond, the team announced on Tuesday. The Independence Day celebration will feature fireworks, live music, food and drink specials and more.

Tickets for Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest will go on sale at

Nutzy's Block Party this Saturday at 10 a.m. and online at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

General admission tickets are $10. A limited number of tickets to watch the fireworks show from the field are available for $20 and will also include a commemorative red, white and blue Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest hat.

Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"Celebrating the Fourth of July at The Diamond has been an annual tradition for generations of families here in Richmond," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Ben Rothrock said. "We're excited to debut Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest and offer a unique entertainment option for people of all ages that will culminate in our largest fireworks show of the year."

Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest will feature two live bands playing on the field from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Interactive games and activities for kids and adults will be set up around the ballpark.

Food and drink specials during the event include root beer floats and Dippin' Dots with a special themed cup for $7.40 each. Kids meals with a junior hot dog, chips and bottled water will also be available for $7.40.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks. Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Individual tickets and Opening Night Group Packages are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

