Rumble Ponies Drop Friday's Contest to Sea Dogs

August 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-21, 56-53) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-2, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs have won each of the first five games in this series.

Jonathan Pintaro started for Binghamton and got stronger as the outing went on. Pintaro allowed four runs and two earned runs in the first inning, before tossing three-straight scoreless frames. He allowed an earned run in the fifth and finished with five strikeouts over a career-high-tying six innings, while allowing four hits and three earned runs.

Jaylen Palmer belted a solo home run to begin the third inning against Isaac Coffey (10-2). It marked Palmer's ninth home run of the year and cut Binghamton's deficit to 4-1.

Portland's (30-12, 66-45) four-spot in the first inning was highlighted by Phillip Sikes' RBI double, Alex Binelas' two-run single, and Tyler Miller's RBI groundout.

With Portland ahead 4-1 in the fifth, Kristian Campbell hit a leadoff triple and scored on Allan Castro's sacrifice fly that put the Sea Dogs up 5-1.

Binghamton rallied for one run on three hits in the eighth inning. Palmer led off with a single, Wyatt Young later singled and Jeremiah Jackson later hit an RBI single that made it 5-2. It marked Jackson's team-leading 49th run batted in.

Portland pushed across three runs in the ninth against Junior Santos, highlighted by Elih Marrero's two-run single and Corey Rosier's RBI double that made it 8-2. Santos retired each of the first six batters he faced.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Young went 2-for-4 and recorded his 18th multi-hit game, while he extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Palmer went 2-for-3 and recorded his seventh multi-hit game.

