August 16, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SIX STRAIGHT SOUNDS SWEET The Portland Sea Dogs won their sixth straight game with a 5-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs struck first in the top of the first inning. After Allan Castro drew a one-out walk, he scored on an RBI double by Nathan Hickey. Phillip Sikes drove home Hickey with an RBI single and Portland led, 2-0.They added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Tyler Miller and Luis Ravelo reached on back-to-back singles then scored on consecutive singles by Kristian Campbell and Castro. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rumble Ponies capitalized on a fielding error by shortstop Ahbram Liendo allowing Mateo Gil to reach base. He scored on an RBI groundout by Alex Ramirez and Binghamton was on the board, 4-1. With two outs in the top of the sixth, Jhostynxon Garcia reached on a two-out single then scored on another Hickey RBI double. The Rumble Ponies struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a leadoff single by Ryan Clifford, he scored on an RBI double by Mateo Gil. Drake Osborn then drove home Gil with a single and the Rumble Ponies continued to trail, 5-3.

CT FOR THE SAVE Christopher Troye has now earned back-to-back saves after a pair of relief outings this week against the Rumble Ponies. Across three total appearances against Binghamton this season, Troye owns a 1-0 record and 0.00 ERA across 2.2 combined innings. He has allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out five Ponies.

HICKEY HOLDS STRONG IN RUMBLE TOWN Nathan Hickey has hit .500 so far this week in three games against the Rumble Ponies. He has scored three runs while posting four doubles and driving in four runs to notch a .615 OBP so far.

BIG THREE ONTO BIG THINGS The top three prospect in Boston's system in Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) were all three promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to this series. Mayer appeared in 77 games with Portland this season where he led the EL in average (.307) and doubles (28). Mayer also played 43 games with Double-A Portland in 2023 prior to a season-ending injury. Roman Anthony appeared in 84 games this season where he hit .269 while leading the team in homers this season (15) and ranking third in stolen bases (16). Kyle Teel appeared in 84 games where he hit .298 which ranked second best in the EL while tying for fourth with most RBI in the league (60). Teel's 11 homers tied second most this season. Both Anthony and Teel also played 10 games in Portland in 2023 prior to headlining this season's Opening Day roster.

CAN'T COOL DOWN KRISTIAN CAMPBELL Portland Sea Dogs' infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11. The 22-year-old hit .444 (8-for-18) in five games last week with three home runs and five RBI. He led the league with six walks and five stolen bases. His .600 On base percentage and .944 Slugging Percentage ranked second in the league. Campbell homered in three consecutive games from August 9-11. In 49 games with the Sea Dogs, Campbell is hitting .380 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. He has a .484 OBP, .592 Slugging Percentage, and 1.076 OPS. This marks the second time this season that Campbell has earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously earning the accolade for the week of June 10-16. Campbell has also previously been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June and the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

MICKEY MAKES HIS DEBUT Former Sea Dog, Mickey Gasper, made his big league debut Monday night with the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Gasper worked a walk in a game where the Red Sox went on to walk-it-off 5-4 over Texas. Gasper began the season with Portland after being acquired by the New York Yankees in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft this offseason. Gasper appeared in 44 games with Portland where he hit .282 with 13 doubles, four homers, 22 RBI, 26 walks, and notched three stolen bases prior to a promotion to Triple-A Worcester on June 4th. With Triple-A, Gasper hit .401 across 40 games prior to his call-up. The Merrimack, New Hampshire native is the first former Sea Dog to make an MLB debut this season.

CLOSING THINGS OUT Felix Cepeda leads the Eastern League in saves with 13. He has recorded a save in 13 of his 17 save opportunities. This season he has tossed 39.0 innings allowing 23 earned runs on 42 hits while walking 18 and striking out 33.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five in the rankings while Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 5.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots and 6.0 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats. Binghamton is in fourth, 8.0 games back after four losses this week. Reading and New Hampshire sit in the final two spots, 12.5 and 14.0 games back, respectively.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 16, 2005 - The Sea Dogs sweep doubleheaders in consecutive days against Binghamton. The Sea Dogs swept seven twinbills during the season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start for the Sea Dogs. Coffey last pitched on August 6th against the Altoona Curve where he tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing five hits while striking out 11. He not issue a walk. The 11 strikeouts marked a new season-high and tied his career-high. Coffey has faced the Rumble Ponies twice this season where he has earned a 1-0 record and 2.00 ERA across a combined 9.0 innings.

