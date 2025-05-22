Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 21, 2025
May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas delivered once again, leading the Mercury to a hard-fought win and a 2-0 start to the season!
Final Score: 89-86
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
