Loomer Scores Twice, Stars Sweep Lumberjacks

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars earned their fourth straight win with a 7-3 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (22-9-1-0) earned its second consecutive weekend sweep by scoring four power-play goals. The Stars improved to 11-2 against Eastern Conference teams and have won six straight cross-conference games. Lincoln has scored 32 goals over its four-game winning streak and leads the USHL with 145 goals.

Layne Loomer recorded his second career multi-goal game and the Stars' sixth over the course of this winning streak. Loomer extended his point steak to five games and now has 7 points (3+4) in that span. He has also scored six of his 11 goals over the last 10 games.

Loomer scored the first-of-two power-play goals in the first period by redirecting Etienne Lessard's slap shot from the blueline. Lessard intercepted a clearing attempt on Lincoln's second power play of the game and earned his 18th assist on Loomer's goal 11:04 into the game.

Dashel Oliver added another power-play goal 4:12 later when he one-timed a pass from Hunter Anderson to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead. Anderson has recorded a point in all four games with the Stars and Oliver's 15th goal of the season marked his fifth goal in the last four games.

After Lincoln scored twice on three power-play opportunities in the first period, Muskegon responded with two power-play tallies on four chances in the second period to tie the game. Tynan Lawrence put the Lumberjacks on the board 1:36 into the period before Jack Galanek's one-timer from the near circle was redirected off a skate and into the net to tie the game at the 8:26 mark.

Looking to avoid their first deficit in two weeks, the Stars responded at the 15:44 mark of the second when Darian Anderson scored on a net-front scramble. Kade Kohanski's shot missed the net but ricocheted off the glass behind the net off the top of the net and then to the top of the crease, where Anderson got it just over the goal line amidst a mad scramble.

Loomer netted his second of the game late in the second on Muskegon's fourth power-play for Lincoln's first shorthanded goal of the season. Loomer stole the puck from goaltender Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev behind the net and wrapped it around near side into the empty cage for the eventual game-winner. It was the Stars' first shorthanded goal since Justin Mexico scored one vs. Sioux City April 5, 2024.

Lincoln put the game away with a pair of power-play goals in the third period after David Deputy received a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct. The Stars only needed 10 seconds for Daniel Shlaine to tap in a cross-ice feed from Caeden Herrington and then Herrington netted a power-play blast from the far circle off a pass from Bruno Idzan at the 6:00 and 10:03 marks, respectively.

Teddy Spitznagel picked up Muskegon's lone third-period goal with a redirection at the 12:00 mark for their third power-play goal.

Etienne Lessard added an empty-net goal at the 15:14 mark to cap the scoring. With his and Herrington's goals, the Stars have now gotten goals from multiple defensemen three times over the last four games. Lessard is sixth among USHL defensemen with 21 points and his 18 assists are fourth-most.

Lincoln heads to Des Moines next Friday before hosting Omaha next Saturday. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.

