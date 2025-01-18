Hawks Hand Lancers Another Loss

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers concluded their home-and-home weekend with the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Black Hawks defeated the Lancers the previous night in Waterloo by the score of 6-2.

The Lancers jumped out on Waterloo in the early going as forward Tanner Morgan would score on a Lancers power-play to put Omaha up 1-0. Shortly thereafter, Waterloo would answer on a power-play of their own as forward Alex Misiak would knot it up at one goal apiece going into the second period of play.

The second period would have both teams continue to go back and forth with Waterloo opening the scoring early in the middle frame on another power-play. Forward Teddy Townsend would put the 'Hawks up 2-1. Later in the period, the Lancers would respond with forward Hunter Ramos tying the game back up at two. Ramos would not be done as just minutes later he would put the Lancers back in the lead at 3-2. However, Waterloo forward Sam Huck who continues to be a thorn in Omaha's side knots it back up at three going into the third period.

In the third period, Waterloo would answer back with forward Reid Morich to put the 'Hawks back on top at 4-3. Waterloo would continue limit Omaha's offense and finally Sam Huck would cap it off with an empty net tally after a turnover in the neutral zone to give Waterloo the 5-3 win.

The Lancers are back in action for a matinee game Monday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers. Puck drop is at 3:00 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.