GAMEDAY Preview

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. LUMBERJACKS

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Sustain The Hot Start

- The Stars continued their recent first-period dominance last night by taking a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Lincoln has outscored opponents 15-1 in the first period over this three-game winning streak. The Stars opened up last night by outshooting the Lumberjacks, 24-8, but were outshot 22-15 the rest of the way.

Key 2: Pechar Production

- Stars forward Jack Pechar scored twice last night and tallied for a third straight game in Lincoln's 6-2 win. The Northeastern commit is tied for fifth in the USHL in points (35) and is tied for sixth in goals (15). Pechar has scored eight goals in the last seven games and is five goals away from surpassing last season's total.

Key 3: Break Out The Brooms

- The Stars are looking for their second consecutive weekend sweep and their fifth of the season against the same team this season. Lincoln is also going for its fourth consecutive overall win, which would add to its second-longest winning streak of the season. A win tonight would be the Stars' 23rd and would put them four away from matching last season's total with 27 games still remaining in the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.