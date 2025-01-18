Special Teams Trouble Sends the Jacks to Second Loss of the Weekend. Fall 7-3 to Stars

LINCOLN, NE - The whistles were active on Saturday night as the Muskegon Lumberjacks (20-10-2-4, 46 pts.) and Lincoln Stars (23-11-1-0, 46 pts.) closed out their two-game series at the Ice Box. Four power play goals and two shorthanded goals against led the way for a 7-3 Lumberjacks loss to the Stars.

Other than the shorthanded goals (one of which an empty netter) the Lumberjacks power play was a bright spot for the team with a 50% success rate at 3/6. The penalty kill though surrendered goals on four of the six attempts including a five-minute major in the third period.

Both goals in the first period for the Stars came while on the power play. Layne Loomer scored the first one 11:04 int o the game by redirecting a shot from the blue line to the back of the net. Etienne Lessard had the primary assist with the initial shot while Bruno Idzan picked up the secondary.

Later in the frame Dashel Oliver stood in the middle of the slot and received a pass from the corner from Hunter Anderson. Oliver ripped a one timer to the top corner to make it 2-0 Lincoln with 3:44 to go in the period.

A pair of power play goals to open the scoring in the second period helped the Jacks tie the game 2-2. First, David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) worked the puck down the far side wall for David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) in the corner. Klee moved up towards the circle and attracted a defender near him before sliding a pass back door for Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) to bang home for his 11th goal of the season.

Then, Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN) slid the puck from the top of the zone to Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) on the near side circle. Rather than shooting right away Galanek created a better lane by moving towards the slot before sending a shot to the low far corner of the net to tie the game at the 8:26 mark of the period.

A pair of goals followed for the Stars to regain their two-goal lead heading into the third period. Darian Anderson scored the first one by collapsing on a scrum in the Jacks crease and tapping the goal to the back of the net at the 15:44 mark. 1:25 later while shorthanded Loomer took the puck away from the Jacks goalie behind the net and wrapped the puck around the near side to make it 4-2.

Another two power play goals came for Lincoln at the start of the third period on the same five-minute major assessed to Deputy. The first was a shot from Daniel Shlaine at the 6:00 mark just :10 seconds into the advantage. The second was a back door tap in for Caeden Herrington on the far side thanks to a pass from Bruno Idzan at the halfway point of the period.

The Jacks responded with a power play goal two minutes later to start the comeback effort. Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) fired a shot from the near side that was redirected by Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) at the top of the crease.

An empty net goal while shorthanded from Loomer put an end to the comeback effort though with just under five minutes to play.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (11-5-1-1) earned the loss on his record with 35 saves on 41 shots against. Yan Shostak (14-9-0-0) made 24 saves on 27 shots in the win.

The Jacks return home next Friday for the first half of a home and home series against the USNTDP Under-17 Team. It's Throwback night at Trinity Health Arena with a special bobble head giveaway for the first 500 fans in the door. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST at Trinity Health Arena. Tickets and broadcast information can be found at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

