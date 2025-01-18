Saints Stymie Phantoms in 4-0 Shutout

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms (20-14-0-1, 41 points) threw everything they had at the Dubuque Fighting Saints for 60 minutes Saturday night, but could not find a way to get any of their 28 shots behind Liam Beerman in a 4-0 loss. Youngstown was shutout for the second time at home this season.

Despite the lopsided score, Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward was pleased with his team's effort. "I actually thought we played an outstanding game," said Ward. "We were in the offensive zone for the majority of the night. We did a ton of good things that we can build on. Just sometimes that's how it goes. I thought our guys worked extremely hard."

After a scoreless first period, Dubuque got on the board with a fluky goal by Ritter Coombs at 4:17 of the second period. The Saints doubled their lead with a power play goal from Cooper Dennis at 3:40 of the third as Dennis ripped a shot from the right circle past Melvin Strahl (12 saves). A quick back-to-front play at 11:01 ended in a goal for Heikki Ruohonen, and Gavin Cornforth wrapped up the scoring with an empty netter at 18:42.

Youngstown dropped the season series to Dubuque with the loss, but maintained their hold on third place in the Eastern Conference due to Madison's 4-0 loss to Cedar Rapids. The Phantoms wrap up their four-game homestand next weekend with a pair of games against the U18s.

By The Numbers

Shots - 28

Saves - 12

Power Play - 0/2

Penalty Kill - 1/2

