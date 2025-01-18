Beerman Leads Saints to Shutout Win

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-9-0-1, 51 pts) shutout the Youngstown Phantoms (20-14-0-1, 41 pts) 4-0 led by 28 saves from Liam Beerman on Saturday night.

Early in the second period, Dryden Allen kept a puck in at the blue line and flipped it toward the net. In the slot, Ritter Coombs deflected the puck past Melvin Strahl and gave the Saints a 1-0 lead with his seventh goal of the season.

Late in the second, the Saints killed three minutes of major power-play time for Youngstown to hold their 1-0 lead into the third period. To start the third, the Saints drew a penalty to get a power-play chance with the lead.

Cooper Dennis sniped his sixth goal of the season to extend a point-streak to six games and extend the Saints lead at 3:40 of the third period. The goal marked the seventh-straight game with a power-play goal for the Fighting Saints.

The Saints added a third from Heikki Ruohonen at 11:01 and took a commanding 3-0 lead. Ruohonen had a pair of points in the win and factored on the Saints' penalty kill which stopped both chances it faced. The Saints' penalty kill stopped all three Phantoms opportunities this weekend.

Gavin Cornforth added an empty netter to ice the win for the Fighting Saints, who scored four times on 16 shots in the win.

The Saints took three of a possible four points on the road in Youngstown this weekend. Dubuque finishes the season series with three wins and points in all four matchups.

Dubuque returns to action on Thursday in Green Bay with control of the top-spot in the Eastern Conference.

