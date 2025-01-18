Fighting Five: Saints Finish Series in Youngstown on Saturday

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-9-0-1, 49 pts) visit the Youngstown Phantoms (20-13-0-1, 41 pts) to finish a weekend series on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Shootout Snub

The Fighting Saints played their 10th game of the season on Friday that went past regulation time. Friday's loss was the first defeat for Dubuque in any of those 10 contests.

The Saints and Phantoms have split the last two games against each other as both have gone to shootouts. Dubuque leads the season series 2-0-0-1 as the teams finish their season series on Saturday

2. Staying Hot

Lucas Van Vliet extended his career-long point streak to six games with his 12th goal of the season on Friday.

Over the six games, Van Vliet has three goals and four assists for seven total points. Van Vliet has scored in two of the three matchups with Youngstown this season.

3. Saints Streak

Matthew Desiderio scored a power-play goal in Friday's loss, his 12th goal of the season. The tally on the man advantage was the fifth in as many games for the Saints.

Dubuque has scored a power-play goal in five-straight games for the first time this season.

4. Dubuque Discipline

The Saints only faced one penalty kill on Friday after facing nine total over two games against Youngstown in the preview weekend series.

Dubuque killed the only Phantoms power play on Friday and has stopped eight of 10 total Phantoms power plays over the first three meetings of the season.

5. Phantom Files

Youngstown returned home after a five-game road trip to the Covelli Centre on Friday and improved its home record to 10-3-0-0 this season. The Phantoms have seen four of their last seven games go to a shootout.

The Phantoms are 3-1 in those shootouts and are in third place in the Eastern Conference entering play on Saturday.

Saturday's game begins at 5:05 p.m. CST at the Covelli Centre and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

