Gamblers Top Steel 7-4

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - After taking a 2-1 lead into the second period, the Chicago Steel (10-23-2-0, 22 pts.) allowed the Green Bay Gamblers (19-16-1-0, 39 pts.) to score three consecutive goals in the second period including to take a lead they would not relent as Green Bay defeated Chicago 7-4 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Will Zellers registered a hat trick for the Gamblers and Green Bay's top-ranked power play went 2-for-2 in handing the Steel their first loss on home ice in four games.

Kolin Sisson scored his team-leading 15th goal and Teddy Mutryn posted his 13th score of the season for Chicago. Arseni Marchenko scored his first USHL goal and Chris Reiniger registered his third score of the season.

Steel goaltender Jack Parsons made 24 saves in the loss.

In their second head-to-head matchup in the last eight days, the rivalry got off to a hot start with plenty of physical play and scoring in the opening 20 minutes.

The Gamblers got the scoring started just under three minutes in when a Niles Benson shot was mostly stopped by Parsons, but the rebound squeaked behind the goaltender and was tapped in by Elliot Gulley to put Green Bay ahead.

Chicago went to the game's first man advantage at the halfway point of the first, maintaining the attacking zone for most of the sequence and getting a near miss when Aidan Dyer released a one timer from the left circle, but his shot danced along the goal line and wide.

The Steel evened the game at one later in the first after Ashton Schultz made a marvelous move, deking between his legs into the slot before giving a perfect pass to Sisson who hammered a one timer off the left post and past Gamblers goalie Gavin Moffatt.

With less than 30 seconds left in the period, Adam Valentini delivered a crushing hit in the attacking zone to disrupt a Gamblers breakout. Tobias Ohman dropped a pass just inside the blue line back to Mutryn who wristed a shot that deflected off the glove of Moffatt and in to give the Steel a 2-1 lead.

Similar to last Saturday's home matchup against the Gamblers, Chicago owned the offensive opportunities with a 13-7 shot lead after the first.

Green Bay opened the second period with authority and shocked the Steel with a score just ten seconds in following a turnover in Chicago's end. Geno Carcone scooped the available puck below the icing line and found Aidan Park in the slot for a one timer that tied the game at one.

The opposition delivered another gut punch 49 seconds later when Will Zellers capitalized on a Steel turnover and fired five-hole on Parsons to put the Gamblers ahead 3-2.

Chicago threatened with strong chances the rest of the way in the second with Owen Tylec owning a handful, starting with a look that forced Moffatt to make a pad save. With Moffatt down, Tylec followed up on the rebound but flipped the puck high.

With the Gamblers on the advantage later in the frame, Tylec rushed for the puck in neutral ice after a Green Bay miscommunication and broke in on a mini breakaway but was halted by Moffatt.

While still on the power play, the Gamblers broke through with 37 seconds left in the period as William Samuelsson wristed a shot from the left circle past the glove of Parsons, making it 4-2 and capping off a three-goal second period for the Gamblers.

Green Bay limited the Steel to just four shots in the middle frame.

The Steel started the third period with renewed energy and got within a goal when Marchenko released a strong wrist shot from inside the blue line that again bounced off the glove of Moffatt and into the back of the net for Marchenko's first USHL goal.

The Gamblers got the goal back four minutes later when Park found the back of the net for his second goal and second power play tally for Green Bay to make it 5-3.

Chicago continued to fight in the final frame and again drew within one as Reiniger sent a long shot on goal that leaked past Moffatt, making it 5-4.

The Gamblers kept the Steel at bay from there as Zellers took advantage of a Steel turnover at Chicago's blue line and scored on a breakaway with just over three minutes remaining.

With the net empty, Chicago was a stick away from again drawing within a goal when Cameron Briere fired a one timer on a backdoor feed but Zach Wooten outstretched his stick and made a fantastic play to block the shot.

Just after the goal-saving play, Green Bay turned up ice and got behind the Steel as Zellers scored on the empty net to complete the hat trick, his second in three games.

