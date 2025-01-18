Herd Post Another 10-Goal Performance

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Plymouth, MI - The Sioux Falls Stampede dominated the USA NTDP U17s with a resounding 10-3 victory, marking their second consecutive game scoring ten goals. The Stampede displayed a balanced attack, with goals from ten different players and 16 players contributing to the score sheet. Goaltender Aiden Wright started the game but was replaced by Jack Solomon early in the second period after the Stampede secured a comfortable lead.

The Herd carried momentum from their previous game, scoring four goals in the first period. Ethan Wyttenbach, the team's top point scorer, opened the scoring just 4:03 into the game, assisted by Bryce Ingles and Sam Spehar. The USA NTDP U17s responded at 9:23 when JP Hurlbert slipped a shot past Aiden Wright with assists from Luke Schairer and Sammy Nelson. The Stampede regained control shortly after, as Reid Varkonyi notched his sixth goal of the season with a point shot that beat goaltender Brady Knowling stick side. Assisted by Sam Spehar and Filip Nordberg, the goal gave the Herd a 2-1 lead. Later, during their first power play of the night, the Herd executed a tic-tac-toe sequence that ended with a goal from Sam Spehar, assisted by Wyttenbach and Ben Wilmott. Jake Merens capped the first period scoring with a close-range finish off a pass from John McNelis, with Austin Baker also earning an assist. The Stampede outshot Team USA 14-8 in the opening period.

The Herd maintained their offensive pressure in the second period, adding three more goals. Filip Nordberg, exiting the penalty box after serving a roughing minor, scored on a breakaway set up by Wyttenbach. Shortly after, Jack Solomon replaced Aiden Wright in net, marking Solomon's second appearance in as many weeks. The Herd extended their lead to 6-1 when Noah Urness tipped a Bryce Ingles point shot into the net just as a power play expired. Anthony Bongo closed out the period with a highlight-worthy play, scoring on his own rebound after carrying the puck into the offensive zone. Sioux Falls outshot the U17s 14-4 in the period, taking a commanding six-goal lead into the third.

The third period opened with Michigan native Adyn Merrick scoring at 1:01, finishing a rebound for his third goal of the season with assists from Spehar and Wyttenbach. Alexei Vlasov followed at 4:41, beating Knowling glove side for his eighth goal of the season. Team USA managed to push back, scoring twice at 9:04 and 14:08 to narrow the deficit to 8-3. However, the Herd closed the scoring with Logan Renkowski's goal at 18:21, a tap-in from a Noah Urness feed below the goal line. Matthew Grimes also earned an assist on the play.

The Stampede outshot the USA NTDP U17s 35-24 and claimed their second consecutive 10-goal victory.

Aiden Wright, making his eighth straight start, recorded 10 saves and improved his record to 15-4-1-0 with a .908 save percentage. Jack Solomon, in relief, made 11 saves and now holds a .889 save percentage.

The Stampede will face the U17s again tomorrow at USA Hockey Arena, with puck drop at 1:00 PM CST in Plymouth. After this weekend, the team hits the road to take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with both games scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

