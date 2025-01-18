Hawks Complete the Weekend

January 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The third period settled Saturday's game as the Waterloo Black Hawks pulled away to a 5-3 road win against the Omaha Lancers at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Reid Morich and Sam Huck each scored in the final frame, which had begun with the teams tied 3-3. The result gives the Hawks three wins against the Lancers across a nine-day span. A final meeting between the teams is scheduled for April 12th.

Saturday's decisive goal was the product of a rush where all three Waterloo forwards touched the puck in quick succession. Kaeden Hawkins and Brock Schultz advanced the play into the offensive end before Reid Morich received a pass on left wing. He fired his chance across the face of goal and inside the opposite post, putting the Hawks ahead for good with 12:48 to play.

Huck sealed the win with his second goal of the night, swiping a pass near the blue line and scoring into an empty net at 19:53.

The teams had exchanged power play goals in the opening period, starting with Tanner Morgan's redirection at 13:37. Morgan tipped a shot from Noah Jones, turning it just inside the post to the right of Kam Hendrickson.

The Hawks responded six seconds into their first power play of the night. Alex Misiak sent a laser from the left circle into the top corner, capitalizing on a feed by Dylan Compton at 17:51.

Waterloo and Omaha each spent time ahead during the second. Waterloo went ahead at 1:59 when Teddy Townsend hit the top corner during a power play with a shot similar to the one by Misiak in the first.

Omaha's Hunter Ramos had the next two, both in transition. He worked around a defender and pulled the puck to his forehand for the score at 11:18. Then at 15:42, Jonah Aegerter stretched the ice with a pass which sprang Ramos on a breakaway; he flipped in the opportunity.

Just 1:07 later, Huck tied the game. Morgan Brady shoveled the puck into the crease, and Huck was on the spot to bang it across the goal line.

Waterloo outshot Omaha 35-19. Hendrickson earned his third win during three starts since being traded from the Lancers.

The Black Hawks head to Wisconsin next weekend; the trip to America's Dairyland includes stops in Madison Friday and Green Bay Saturday.

Waterloo 1 2 2 - 5

Omaha 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Omaha, Morgan 2 (Jones, Ramos), 13:27 (PP). 2, Waterloo, Misiak 1 (Compton, McMorrow), 17:51 (PP). Penalties-Compton Wat (tripping), 5:03; Bogas Wat (roughing), 12:06; Aegerter Oma (slashing), 17:45; Morgan Oma (major-slew footing, game misconduct), 19:17.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Townsend 6 (Kosiba, Bogas), 1:59 (PP). 4, Omaha, Ramos 10 (Scheetz), 11:18. 5, Omaha, Ramos 11 (Aegerter), 15:42. 6, Waterloo, Huck 9 (Brady), 16:49. Penalties-Hawkins Wat (high sticking), 12:10; Ramos Oma (tripping), 13:16; Peddle Wat (tripping), 19:57; Borozinskis Oma (roughing), 19:57.

3rd Period-7, Waterloo, Morich 9 (Hawkins, Schultz), 7:12. 8, Waterloo, Huck 10 19:53 (EN). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 7-19-9-35. Omaha 6-6-7-19.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 3; Omaha 1 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 6-6-2-0 (19 shots-16 saves). Omaha, McKenna 0-2-0-0 (34 shots-30 saves).

A-3,477

