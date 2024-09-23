Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday

September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 34 following Dallas' 3-1 home win versus LAFC.

On Saturday night, Farrington scored his fourth goal of the season after entering the match in the 38th minute. He also assisted FC Dallas' second goal scored by Patrickson Delgado. Farrington leads the team in assists with eight.

This is the first time this season Farrington has been featured in the Team of the Matchday starting eleven.

2024 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections:

Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2

Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)

Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), week 20

Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11

Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21

Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)

Nkosi Tafari - Week 20, week 24

Peter Luccin - Week 21

Logan Farrington - Week 26 (bench), week 34

Paul Arriola - Week 27

Sebastian Lletget - Week 29

Jimmy Maurer - Week 31

Matchday 34 Selections:

F: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Sam Surridge (NSH), Logan Farrington (DAL)

M: Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), James Sands (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA)

D: Max Arfsten (CLB), Reggie Cannon (COL), Luca Orellano (CIN)

GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)

Coach: Chris Armas (COL)

Bench: Steve Clark (HOU), John Tolkin (RBNY), Robin Lod (MIN), Caden Clark (MTL), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Luna (RSL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Pep Biel (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

