Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday
September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 34 following Dallas' 3-1 home win versus LAFC.
On Saturday night, Farrington scored his fourth goal of the season after entering the match in the 38th minute. He also assisted FC Dallas' second goal scored by Patrickson Delgado. Farrington leads the team in assists with eight.
This is the first time this season Farrington has been featured in the Team of the Matchday starting eleven.
2024 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections:
Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2
Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)
Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), week 20
Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11
Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21
Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)
Nkosi Tafari - Week 20, week 24
Peter Luccin - Week 21
Logan Farrington - Week 26 (bench), week 34
Paul Arriola - Week 27
Sebastian Lletget - Week 29
Jimmy Maurer - Week 31
Matchday 34 Selections:
F: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Sam Surridge (NSH), Logan Farrington (DAL)
M: Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), James Sands (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA)
D: Max Arfsten (CLB), Reggie Cannon (COL), Luca Orellano (CIN)
GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)
Coach: Chris Armas (COL)
Bench: Steve Clark (HOU), John Tolkin (RBNY), Robin Lod (MIN), Caden Clark (MTL), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Luna (RSL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Pep Biel (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
