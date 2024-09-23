Luca Orellano Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 34

September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 34, the league announced Monday.

Orellano earned his sixth spot on the Team of the Matchday in his first MLS season. For the first time in his FC Cincinnati career, Orellano scored a goal and added an assist, both goal contributions being key in FCC's 2-2 road draw with Nashville SC on Saturday.

Orellano was a threat on both wings Saturday night, setting up the Orange and Blue's first goal in the 9th minute from the right flank, creating space by moving into the box and finding Luciano Acosta for the early equalizer.

Then, in the second half, Orellano netted his ninth goal of the season with a stunning free kick in the 52nd minute. His left-footed free kick from about 30-yards out marked his second consecutive game with a goal.

Orellano's weekly Team of the Matchday honor is the 32nd recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21, 25)

- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)

- Matt Miazga (6)

- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)

- Corey Baird (11-Bench)

- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (16, 21, 23, 25-Bench, 30, 34)

- Yuya Kubo (20, 25-Bench, 33)

- Pavel Bucha (24)

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (13, 16, 25)

The full team for Matchday 34 is listed below.

2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 34)

F: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Sam Surridge (NSH), Logan Farrington (DAL)

M: Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), James Sands (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA)

D: Max Arfsten (CLB), Reggie Cannon (COL), Luca Orellano (CIN)

GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)

Coach: Chris Armas (COL)

Bench: Steve Clark (HOU), John Tolkin (RBNY), Robin Lod (MIN), Caden Clark (MTL), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Luna (RSL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Pep Biel (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 against LAFC for Noche Latina. Limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK). The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will be carried over the radio locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 97.7 FM.

