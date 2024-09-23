Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURNS TO BRIDGEVIEW, HOST TORONTO FC ON SATURDAY NIGHT

Chicago Fire FC returns to SeatGeek Stadium for a home match against Toronto FC on Saturday, Sept. 28. With only three matches remaining in the regular season, the Fire host the Canadian side in the second and final contest between the two clubs during the 2024 campaign. Saturday's match against Toronto is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The encounter between Chicago and Toronto will mark the 39th all-time meeting between the two sides dating back to their first matchup in 2007. The Fire hold a record of 12-14-12 against the Canadian-based team. The last time these two sides met, Chicago defeated Toronto on the road, 4-1, on June 15 at BMO Field. Chicago's victory was highlighted by the first career MLS goal from defender Allan Arigoni, a pair of assists from midfielder Fabian Herbers, and goals from forward Hugo Cuypers and midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie.

Toronto currently sits in eighth place of the Eastern Conference standings, tied with the Philadelphia Union for the final playoff position. Led by forward Federico Bernardeschi and midfielder Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC is coming off back-to-back losses to the Columbus Crew and the Colorado Rapids in the last two matchdays. Before heading to Chicago, Toronto will face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in the Canadian Championship final at BC Place.

Saturday's match at SeatGeek Stadium will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and wlsam.com (English). Tickets for Saturday's home match in Bridgeview, Ill., can be purchased here.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (7-16-8, 29 points) vs. TORONTO FC (11-17-3, 36 points)

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.

Last Game vs. TOR: July 15, 2023 (1-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at TOR: June 15, 2024 (4-1 W) - BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario (Match Recap)

by the numbers

4 - Heading into Saturday, Chicago Fire FC is on a four-game unbeaten streak against Toronto FC. Since July 13, 2022, the Fire have a record of 3-0-1 against the Canadian side. In those four victories, the Fire have outscored Toronto 7-1, including three clean sheets during that span.

97 - With 97 stops to his credit, goalkeeper Chris Brady has surpassed his single-season career high in saves. His previous season-high was 94 saves, set in the 2023 MLS season. If Brady records three more saves this season, he'd become the sixth goalkeeper in Fire history to record 100 or more saves in a single season.

150 - Midfielder Fabian Herbers recorded his 150th appearance with the Fire on Saturday night. Currently the longest tenured member of the Chicago Fire, Herbers became the 13th player in Fire history to reach the mark. He is the first player to reach the mark since goalkeeper Sean Johnson in the 2012 season.

