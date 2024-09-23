U.S. Soccer Selects St. Louis to Host Critical Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal on November 18

September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







CHICAGO - U.S. Soccer has selected St. Louis, Mo. to host the U.S. Men's National Team's 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal home leg on Nov. 18. New USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino will coach his first home match in official competition at CITYPark.

Kickoff at CITYPARK is set for 8 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock, as well as FDP Radio.

The critical match marks the USA's first step toward its fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League title as the USMNT has won every edition of the competition since it launched in 2019.

"We love welcoming the United States National team to our city once again," CITY SC President and General Manager Diego Gigliani said. "As we continue looking forward to the FIFA World Cup in 2026, we're excited to show our support to the team, its players and newly-hired Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino on a crucial Concacaf Nations League match."

It will be the USA's third trip to the home of St. Louis CITY SC following two dominant shutout victories in its first two visits. Historically, the U.S. has a sterling 8W-1L-3D record in St. Louis, a city which has also served as a hotbed for sending talent to the USMNT.

The USA's opponent will be determined following the October international window. The top four teams in the Concacaf Ranking Index enter the Nations League at the two-legged home-and-away quarterfinal stage, while 12 other countries will compete for the remaining four berths in the group stage played during the September and October international windows.

"This competition is an important part of our preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Pochettino said. "As the holders, we want to defend this title and build this winning mentality."

"I am aware of the big soccer history of St. Louis and its impact on the National Team, so the new members of the staff are looking forward to visiting the city for ourselves and experiencing the atmosphere at the stadium."

The USMNT has won the first three editions of the Concacaf Nations League, starting with the thrilling instant classic triumph against Mexico, 3-2 in overtime, to win the inaugural tournament in 2021. Two years later, the U.S. dominated Canada 2-0 to claim its second title. Last March, the USA rallied for an extra-time 3-1 defeat of Jamaica in the Nations League semifinals before adding another chapter to its history of Dos a Cero victories vs. Mexico for its third-straight title in Arlington, Texas. TICKET INFORMATION

Presales for the Concacaf Nation's League match in St. Louis, MO, will begin on Monday, September 23 at 9 am, and conclude on Friday, September 27 at 8 am local venue time.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

