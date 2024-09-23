Sporting KC Weekly

Sporting Kansas City will play a pair of must-watch matches this week as the team takes on LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final at 9:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday before visiting arch rivals St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with the season series on the line.

Both fixtures will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with Wednesday's final streaming free and Saturday's showdown available exclusively for subscribers. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including watch parties at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District. In addition, radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App.

Fans can take advantage of 20% off orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 20MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 2024 Kick Childhood Cancer and Hispanic Heritage pre-match tops.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from Sporting's Western Conference clashes with Colorado and Minnesota and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Fans traveling to St. Louis to cheer on Sporting Kansas City this weekend are invited to a pair of events. On Friday, fans can enjoy a drink on Sporting Kansas City during a happy hour from 7-9 p.m. CT at The Pitch (2 S. 20th St.) in St. Louis. On Saturday, Sporting will host a tailgate for fans from 5-6:30 p.m. CT at 2715 Walnut Place in St. Louis featuring Anheuser-Busch beverages, games and giveaways.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend with home matches at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. The U-14s and U-15s will play the Colorado Rapids in a doubleheader beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday while the U-16s and U-18s will take on Austin FC in a doubleheader beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against league leaders North Texas SC at 3 p.m. CT this Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City. Tickets are available online via SeatGeek and the Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans also can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

