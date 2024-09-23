Chris Armas, Reggie Cannon Earn Team of the Matchday Honors Following Playoff-Clinching Victory over Toronto

September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids Head Coach Chris Armas and newly welcomed defender Reggie Cannon earned their first Team of the Matchday accolades of the year, and duly deserved, as both's contributions througout the season and over the weekend lifted Colorado to its first playoff berth since 2021.

Armas' appointment as Coach of the Matchday is long-awaited, but manifesting itself at a pivotal moment in his and Rapids history. Not only did this weekend's 2-0 victory bring the Rapids back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, but also made Armas the first Colorado head coach to accomplish that feat in their first season since Fernando Clavijo in 2005.

Since his arrival in November, Armas has made an impact on and off the pitch. This Coach of the Matchday honor is the most recent in a long list of accomplishments in his first season, including a Third-Place finish in Leagues Cup, driving the Rapids to a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth and becoming the first coach since Clavijo for the most points won by a Rapids head coach in their first season with the club.

"I'm really grateful to Pádraig Smith who brought me here. He saw something in me when others didn't," Armas said after the win. "He and the club have given me time, and they've supported me like no other club I've ever been a part of...It's a good honor, I like it, but I'm hungry for more."

Cannon, just 10 days after his arrival in Colorado, notched the first goal in the 2-0 win over Toronto in the 52nd minute.

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic set Darren Yapi up with a pass on the right wing into the attacking third, whose cross to the top center of the box fell perfectly at the feet of Cannon. The fullback's one-touch shot snuck just past Toronto's goalkeeper to the lower left corner to mark Cannon's first goal in burgundy in his home debut at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park and during his first start with the club.

"It's a dream start for me with the Rapids," Cannon said. "The club has been absolutely incredible in my first couple of weeks here. This obviously translates on the pitch, I'm able to just have fun and enjoy my game again. As you saw tonight, the team performed to the utmost level, keeping a clean sheet...Chris has done such a good job of building this team. I'm really happy to add to that. It's obviously been a really good night for me."

Team of the Matchday | Matchday 34

F: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Sam Surridge (NSH), Logan Farrington (DAL)

M: Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), James Sands (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA)

D: Max Arfsten (CLB), Reggie Cannon (COL), Luca Orellano (CIN)

GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)

Coach: Chris Armas (COL)

Bench: Steve Clark (HOU), John Tolkin (RBNY), Robin Lod (MIN), Caden Clark (MTL), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Luna (RSL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Pep Biel (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

