Nashville SC Notes Week of September 23, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (8W-13L-9D) will face the New England Revolution (8W-17L-4D) for the second and final time this regular season (third time across all competitions) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Gillette Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold enter the weekend unbeaten in their last three matches (2W-0L-1D) and just three points outside the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with four regular season fixtures remaining.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Nashville SC will host its second annual Pup Cup and dog adoption event presented by Mars Inc. and the PEDIGREE® Brand on the Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park from 6 to 8 p.m. CT (media arrival beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT). The event will feature a soccer match played by dogs, dog adoption opportunities, and appearances by Nashville SC players and the club's mascot, Tempo the Coyote. As a reminder, media wishing to attend must RSVP to communications@nashvillesc.com by 5 p.m. CT today.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will face Carolina Core FC at Truist Point on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

wearing its Man in Black kit for the final time at GEODIS Park (regular season) last Saturday, extended its kit record to 6W-7L-4D all-time (all competitions) and to 3W-0L-2D all-time at GEODIS Park

is unbeaten in its last three matches (2W-0L-1D), earning seven points last week

has four regular season matches remaining (one at home, three away)

started three under-23 players for the first time in club history (Julian Gaines, Jonathan Pérez, Patrick Yazbek) last Saturday versus FC Cincinnati

is 2W-2L-4D versus the New England Revolution across all competitions

is 2W-2L-3D versus New England in MLS play

faced New England twice this year, on Saturday, June 1 at GEODIS Park in MLS play (2-1 L) and again on Tuesday, Aug. 6 (1-1 D) in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage, serving as Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's first result with Nashville SC

is 40W-33L-38D all-time versus Eastern Conference opponents

is 23W-32L-26D all-time on the road

is 9W-2L-11D all-time in the month of September

is 21W-7L-12D all-time on weekends

Teal Bunbury

played for the New England Revolution from 2014-21

has three career MLS goal contributions versus New England (2G, 1A)

Julian Gaines made his first start as a Boy in Gold on Saturday night, recording a career-high 87 MLS minutes on Sept. 21 versus FC Cincinnati

Dan Lovitz has three career MLS assists versus the New England Revolution, including two with Nashville

Hany Mukhtar

is on a three-match point streak (goal at ATL Sept. 14, 2024; assist vs. CHI Sept. 18, 2024; assist vs. CIN Sept. 21, 2024), all from connections with fellow Designated Player Sam Surridge

leads the team this season with:

o 2,396 MLS minutes

o 15 MLS goal contributions

o 9 MLS assists

o 27 MLS starts

has two MLS goal contributions versus New England, his last coming when he scored earlier this season on June 1 at GEODIS Park

Alex Muyl

leads the team with 30 MLS games played this season

is one start away from 100 with Nashville

has one career MLS goal versus New England which came with Nashville on May 8, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in a 2-0 victory

Jonathan Pérez made his first start as a Boy in Gold and registered his first goal contribution with Nashville SC when he assisted on Sam Surridge's goal last Saturday versus FC Cincinnati

Amar Sejdić scored one of his two career MLS goals against New England on Oct. 14, 2020 as a member of CF Montréal

Jacob Shaffelburg has one career MLS assist versus New England which came with Nashville on Oct. 14, 2023 at GEODIS Park in a 3-2 victory

Sam Surridge

became just the third Nashville SC player to score double digit goals in a single MLS regular season (Hany Mukhtar three times, CJ Sapong)

leads the team this season with 11 MLS goals and 14 across all competitions (2 in Concacaf Champions Cup, 1 in Leagues Cup 2024) after recording his second brace and third multi-goal MLS match of 2024 versus FC Cincinnati on Saturday night

is on a three-match point streak (assist at ATL Sept. 14, 2024; goal vs. CHI Sept. 18, 2024; goal vs. CIN Sept. 21, 2024), all from connections with fellow Designated Player Hany Mukhtar

recorded his first MLS goal and brace in his league debut against New England on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 (3-2 W)

Taylor Washington recorded his second goal contribution of the season when he assisted Sam Surridge's tally last Saturday versus FC Cincinnati

Joe Willis is tied for fourth in MLS with eight clean sheets this season

Walker Zimmerman

has one goal and one assist versus New England, both with Nashville

is 70 minutes shy of becoming the fourth Boy in Gold to register 10,000 regular season minutes with Nashville SC (also, Joe Willis, Dan Lovitz, Hany Mukhtar) and the third outfielder to do so

